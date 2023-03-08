Press Release: Ravens Hire Greg Lewis as Wide Receivers Coach

Mar 08, 2023 at 05:43 PM
Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Greg Lewis has been named the team's wide receivers coach.

Lewis, 43, enters his ninth season as an NFL coach, most recently working with the Chiefs' running backs (2021-22) and wide receivers (2017-20). In Kanas City, Lewis assisted on offenses that helped the organization win six-straight AFC West titles (2017-22), three conference championships (2019-20 & 2022) and two Super Bowls (2019 & 2022).

"Greg has contributed to championship-level offenses and is a proven and creative game-planner," Harbaugh stated. "His vast experience as a coach and a player will be a significant asset to our wide receivers room. A leader and effective instructor of the craft, Greg has a proven track record of developing talent and maximizing his units' production."

Lewis' professional coaching career also includes stops as wide receivers coach in Philadelphia (2016) and as an offensive assistant in New Orleans (2015). Prior to joining the NFL coaching ranks, Lewis spent three seasons coaching wide receivers at the collegiate level with the University of Pittsburgh (2014), San Jose State (2013) and the University of San Diego (2012). He first joined the coaching ranks as a training camp intern with the Eagles in 2012.

From 2017-20, Lewis steered a Chiefs' wide receivers corps that averaged the third-most yards per reception (14.0) and posted the fourth-most receiving touchdowns (83) and fifth-most yards after catch (4,200). Lewis' room featured WR Tyreek Hill, who during that span, posted the NFL's fifth-most receiving yards (4,798) and second-most receiving touchdowns (41), en route to four consecutive Pro Bowls (2017-20) and two first-team All-Pro honors (2016 & 2018). In 2020, Lewis coached Hill to an All-Pro and Pro Bowl-level campaign that saw him tie the Chiefs' single-season franchise record for receiving touchdowns (15), while tallying the NFL's eighth-most receiving yards (1,276).

Lewis also tutored WR Tyler Boyd at the University of Pittsburgh in 2014. A 2016 second-round pick (55th overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals, Boyd ranked second in the ACC with 1,261 yards in 2014, earning first-team All-ACC honors. Boyd left Pittsburgh as the program's all-time leading receiver in receptions (254) and receiving yards (3,361).

Prior to coaching, Lewis, an undrafted wide receiver out of Illinois, enjoyed an eight-year NFL playing career (2003-10) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2003-08) and Minnesota Vikings (2009-10). In 116 career games (29 starts), Lewis totaled 152 receptions for 1,992 yards (13.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns. His time with the Eagles was highlighted by a 30-yard fourth quarter touchdown reception in Super Bowl XXXIX. His most notable achievement in Minnesota came when, in his first game with the Vikings (9/27/09), he made a 32-yard tightrope catch in the back of the end zone with two seconds left to lift Minnesota past the San Francisco 49ers, 27-24. Lewis went on to share an ESPY Award for "Best Play" with then-Vikings quarterback Brett Favre.

A standout walk-on at the University of Illinois, Lewis appeared in 44 games over four years (1999-02) for the Fighting Illini, tallying 103 receptions for 1,456 yards (14.1 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. As a junior in 2001, Lewis helped the Illini to a 12-2 record, the Big Ten championship and a berth in the Sugar Bowl. He earned his degree in speech communications from Illinois in 2002. The Chicago native prepped at Rich South (Richton Park, Ill.) High School, where his No. 8 jersey was retired in 2004.

He and his wife, Tamika, have four children.

Lewis' Coaching Background

Table inside Article
YearsCollege/Pro TeamPosition
2012San DiegoWide Receivers
2013San Jose StateWide Receivers
2014PittsburghWide Receivers
2015New Orleans SaintsOffensive Assistant
2016Philadelphia EaglesWide Receivers
2017-20Kansas City ChiefsWide Receivers
2021-22Kansas City ChiefsRunning Backs
2023Baltimore RavensWide Receivers

