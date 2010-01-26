Press Release - Ravens Hire Pees as Linebackers Coach





The Baltimore Ravens have hired Dean Pees*as their new linebackers coach, head coach John Harbaugh* announced Tuesday morning.

Pees, 60, enters his seventh year coaching in the NFL after serving the past six seasons with the New England Patriots as their defensive coordinator (2006-09) and linebackers coach (2004-05). A 37-year coaching veteran, Pees was the head coach at Kent State from 1998-2003 and spent 15 other seasons as a defensive coordinator on the collegiate level.

"I've know Dean for 27 years, and he's our type of coach – energetic, hard-working and innovative," Harbaugh stated. "He has worked with all three levels of defense – defensive line, linebackers and secondary. His experience and wealth of knowledge speak for themselves. Dean has also earned respect from his players and fellow coaches because he has been a coordinator. He'll help our linebackers complement the guys up front and in the back end. He'll fit in with us well, and we're excited to get him."

The Patriots' defense allowed less than 20 points per game in every season under Pees' guidance. In 2009, New England ranked 11th in the NFL in total defense (320.2 yards per game) and fifth in scoring defense (17.8 points per game). In 2008, the Patriots surrendered 19.3 points per game and earned an 11-5 record despite using 22 different starters on defense. Pees' 2008 unit ranked second in the NFL, allowing just 309.9 yards a contest.

In 2007, the Patriots' defense contributed to the first 16-0 regular season in NFL history. The standout unit allowed 274 points (17.1 ppg) and ranked fourth in yards per game (288.3), which were the fewest permitted by a Patriots' defense in 28 years. In his first season as defensive coordinator in 2006, Pees' defense set a franchise record for points allowed per game, giving up an average of 14.8.

Pees' connections to the Ravens and Maryland are deep-rooted. In addition to serving as the Naval Academy's secondary coach from 1987-89, Pees was Harbaugh's defensive coordinator during the 1983 season at Miami (OH) University, where Harbaugh played defensive back. Stated Harbaugh of Pees: "He was the one coach who thought I could play."

Pees also coached with Ravens defensive coordinator Greg Mattison at the Naval Academy, where "Matti" was the defensive line coach from 1987-88.

"It's a privilege and an honor to be a part of an organization like the Ravens," Pees said. "I'm very anxious and excited for the opportunity to work with Coach Harbaugh and also Greg Mattison, with whom I have coached. I think this is a tremendous opportunity and something that my family and I are very excited about. I can't wait to get to work."

A native of Dunkirk, Ohio, Pees is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He and his wife, Melody, have six children: Laura, Meredith, Steffani, Matt, Elli and Tarrin. The couple also has three grandchildren: Kade, Cole and Parker.