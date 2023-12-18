Press Release: Ravens Holiday Pop-Up Shop Returns Dec. 21-23

On Thursday, Dec. 21, the Baltimore Ravens will open their Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop at M&T Bank Stadium for holiday shoppers. The Pop-Up Shop will be located at the Ravens Team Store inside the stadium.

Fans should enter via Gate A (at Hamburg Street). Parking is free and available in Lot B.

The store will operate within the Ravens Team Store location at section 153, as well as the Gate A concourse, and will be open from Thursday, Dec. 21 – Saturday, Dec. 23. Store hours will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The store features Ravens merchandise not found anywhere else in the Baltimore area and will include the largest selection of men's, women's and youth items in the city. A limited quantity of door buster specials will also be available, including shirts as low as $5 and outerwear as low as $10 (while supplies last; limit of six per customer).

Visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/PopUpShop for details.

Event: Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop

When: Dec. 21-23, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Ravens Team Store at M&T Bank Stadium – enter Gate A

Parking: Lot B (parking is free)