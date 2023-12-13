Press Release: Ravens Home Wild Card Playoff Tickets

Dec 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

On Friday (Dec. 15) at 10 a.m., tickets for a potential Baltimore Ravens Wild Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale to the public.

Tickets can be purchased at Baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets.

If Baltimore does not host a Wild Card game, automatic refunds will be provided to anyone who has purchased tickets.

"We're thrilled to be in a position to offer fans tickets for a possible home playoff game," Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated. "The enthusiasm for playoff football surrounding our team and city is building, and it will be exciting to see what the next several weeks have in store for the Ravens Flock."

