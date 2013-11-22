Press Release: Ravens Host 18th Annual Family Food & Funds Drive

The Ravens will host the 18th annual Family Food & Funds Drive, sponsored by Giant Food, prior to kickoff of this Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Maryland Food Bank (MFB) and M&T Bank volunteers will be joined by the Lady Ravens Association, a group comprised of Ravens players' and coaches' wives, to collect monetary and non-perishable food donations outside M&T Bank Stadium gates from 11 a.m. until kickoff at 1 p.m.

All food and proceeds go directly to MFB, which will distribute donated items to soup kitchens, food pantries and emergency shelters throughout the holiday season. Von Paris Moving & Storage will transport collected items from the stadium to the MFB.

In addition to the gameday collection, Giant Food, the official supermarket of the Ravens and proud title sponsor of Purple, is currently collecting canned goods and non-perishable items and donations for the November Food Collection efforts at over 50 Baltimore-area stores until Nov. 29.

Maryland Food Bank Fast Facts:

The MFB has distributed more than 34 million pounds of food – the equivalent of 28.8 million meals – to a network of 975 soup kitchens, pantries and shelters across the state. It's estimated that hungry Marylanders miss nearly 75 million meals each year.

The MFB is in most need of non-perishable food items including canned meats like tuna, chicken and beef stew, shelf-stable milk, canned vegetables, peanut butter, and macaroni and cheese.

Every dollar donated to the MFB is equivalent to two meals.* *

Who: *Maryland Food Bank Volunteers

M&T Bank Volunteers

Lady Ravens Association *

What: *

18th annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive *

Where: *

M&T Bank Stadium

All Gates *