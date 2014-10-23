Press Release: Ravens In Our Community

RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY

Friday, Oct. 24

Ravens RISE High School Game of the Week - Breast Cancer Awareness

As part of this week's Ravens RISE High School Game of the Week, the Ravens will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month on the high school level when the Arundel Wildcats host the Broadneck Bruins this Friday (10/24). The field for the game will be decorated with banners and goal post wraps from the NFL's A Crucial Catch campaign, and both teams will sport pink gloves, wristbands and shoelaces, all items donated by the Ravens. The American Cancer Society will be on-site to promote the campaign and accept donations, while Zeta Tau Alpha will be distributing pink ribbons. Fans in attendance are encouraged to join Poe by wearing pink to the game, all in effort to raise awareness.

6:30 p.m.

Arundel High School

1001 Annapolis Road

Gambrills, MD 21054

Saturday, Oct. 25

A Crucial Catch CHANGE Day

The NFL's A Crucial Catch campaign has provided another year of funding to support increased access to breast cancer education and screening resources in underserved communities through the ACS. The American Cancer Society has awarded a $50,000 Community Health Advocates implementing National Grants for Empowerment CHANGE grant to the Family Health Centers of Baltimore in Cherry Hill, continuing efforts to increase breast cancer screenings in the community. As part of the grant, the Ravens will participate in A Crucial Catch Day on Saturday (10/25), a nationwide event held in cities across the country to help women receive breast cancer education and screenings. Pre-registered women will learn ways to reduce the risk of breast cancer and the importance of early detection at the Family Health Centers of Baltimore in Cherry Hill.

12 p.m.

Family Health Centers of Baltimore

631 Cherry Hill Road

Baltimore, MD 21225

Monday, Oct. 27

Coca-Cola Get the Ball Rolling Football Clinic

The Baltimore Ravens and Coca-Cola are partnering once again to promote active, healthy living among youth in the Baltimore area. The* *Coca-Cola Get the Ball Rolling Football Clinic will be held on Monday (10/27) at M&T Bank Stadium. Participants will be greeted with a brief presentation that highlights the efforts both organizations are making to encourage physical activity and nutrition education. Following the presentation FB Kyle Juszczyk and former Raven K Matt Stover will lead fitness drills for the children that amplify the important messages of eating right, being active and leading a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium

1101 Russell Street