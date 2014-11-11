Press Release: Ravens In Our Community

Nov 11, 2014 at 03:16 AM

RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY

Friday, Nov. 14

WR/RS Michael Campanaro Hosts Marine Toys for Tots Drive

On Friday (11/14), Ravens WR/RS Michael Campanaro will host a toy drive at his alma mater, River Hill High School (Clarksville, Md.), prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff when the Hawks host the Reservoir Gators. Campanaro asks for fans to bring with them a new, unwrapped toy to be donated. Those who donate will have the opportunity to have memorabilia signed by Campanaro and take photographs. All toys donated will benefit the Marine Toys for Tots campaign.

5:15-6:30 p.m.
River Hill High School – Front Lobby
12101 Clarksville Pike (Route 108)
Clarksville, MD 21029

Monday, Nov. 17

DT Haloti Ngata Hosts Third-Annual Haloti Ngata Family Foundation Luau On Monday (11/17), Ravens DT Haloti Ngatawill host his third-annual Haloti Ngata Family Foundation Luau at the Rennaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. More than 800 guests will join Ngata for an evening filled with food, music, Polynesian dancers, a live and silent auction, current and former Baltimore Ravens players, and more, all in an effort to support educators in the greater-Baltimore area.

7-10:30 p.m.
Rennaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel
202 E Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Tuesday, Nov. 18

DE Chris Canty Co-Hosts Fifth-Annual 53 Families Thanksgiving Dinner

On Tuesday (11/18), Ravens DE Chris Canty will join former Raven and current New York Giants LB Jameel McClain* *in the Baltimore community as they partner with the Salvation Army Warehouse to extend a helping hand to families in need this holiday season. McClain will travel back to Baltimore to host his fifth-annual Thanksgiving distribution, where 53 families will be presented with a basket complete with a turkey and all the trimmings.

6-8 p.m.
The Salvation Army
1400 Fuselage Avenue
Middle River, MD 21220

WR Torrey Smith Hosts Second-Annual Celebrity Waiter Night

Ravens WR Torrey Smith will host his second-annual Celebrity Waiter Night presented by Northwestern Mutual at Ruth's Chris Steak House and Havana Club on Tuesday (11/18). Smith and teammates will trade uniforms and helmets for aprons as they help serve guests a four-course meal of Ruth's Chris signature cuisine and fine wine. Proceeds will benefit the Torrey Smith Foundation and its mission to provide educational opportunities and resources to children.

7-9 p.m.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
600 Water Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

