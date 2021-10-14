Press Release: Ravens In Our Community - Caw To Action

Ravens Caw to Action Day of Service
On Monday (10/18), for the third-consecutive year, the Baltimore Ravens are partnering with the United Way of Central Maryland to host a volunteer service day for the Greater Baltimore area. This community service day will offer both virtual and in-person events to allow Ravens fans, staff and corporate partners the opportunity to participate. Hundreds of volunteers will partake in service projects supporting education, hunger, military and environmental efforts.
Below, please find a list of details for the in-person events taking place across the Baltimore area:
|Time
|Location
|Activity
|9-11 a.m.
|Bliss Meadows - 5105 Plainfield Ave. Baltimore, MD 21206
|Maintain trails, pick up trash and remove vines
|9-11:30 a.m.
|First Fruits Farm - 20431 Middletown Rd. Freeland, MD 21053
|Harvest squash, pumpkins and potatoes
|9 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Ben Franklin High School* 1201 Cambria St. Baltimore, MD 21225
|Install outdoor classroom and meditation garden
|9 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Curtis Bay Elementary School* 4301 W. Bay Ave. Baltimore, MD 21225
|Install courtyard classroom
|9:30-11:30 a.m.
|Magnolia Elementary School 901 Trimble Rd. Joppa, MD 21085
|Package mental health kits
|9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|6th Branch 1620 N. Montford Ave. Baltimore, MD 21213
|Clean up community lot
|10 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Allen AME* 1130 W. Lexington St. Baltimore, MD 21223
|Paint flower boxes and bird houses
|10 a.m.-12 p.m.
|City of Refuge 3501 7th St. Baltimore, MD 21225
|Build fences and benches
|10 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Excel Academy* 1001 W. Saratoga St. Baltimore, MD 21223
|Paint and install sun shades and lights
|10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Transformation Center 3701 4th St. Baltimore, MD 21225
|Decorate kindness rocks to place around school
*Ravens players CB Khalil Dorsey, ILB Malik Harrison, ILB Patrick Queen, WR Tylan Wallace, S Ar'Darius Washington, DT Broderick Washington and RB Ty'Son Williams are expected to be in attendance throughout the day at the various bolded locations. Not all players will be present at all bolded locations.
Be on the lookout this season for weekly recaps of our ongoing community efforts by visiting: www.baltimoreravens.com/communityrecaps.