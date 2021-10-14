Press Release: Ravens In Our Community - Caw To Action

Oct 14, 2021 at 03:38 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
Caw-To-Action-Header

Ravens Caw to Action Day of Service

On Monday (10/18), for the third-consecutive year, the Baltimore Ravens are partnering with the United Way of Central Maryland to host a volunteer service day for the Greater Baltimore area. This community service day will offer both virtual and in-person events to allow Ravens fans, staff and corporate partners the opportunity to participate. Hundreds of volunteers will partake in service projects supporting education, hunger, military and environmental efforts.

Below, please find a list of details for the in-person events taking place across the Baltimore area:

Table inside Article
Time Location Activity
9-11 a.m. Bliss Meadows - 5105 Plainfield Ave. Baltimore, MD 21206 Maintain trails, pick up trash and remove vines
9-11:30 a.m. First Fruits Farm - 20431 Middletown Rd. Freeland, MD 21053 Harvest squash, pumpkins and potatoes
9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ben Franklin High School* 1201 Cambria St. Baltimore, MD 21225 Install outdoor classroom and meditation garden
9 a.m.-12 p.m. Curtis Bay Elementary School* 4301 W. Bay Ave. Baltimore, MD 21225 Install courtyard classroom
9:30-11:30 a.m. Magnolia Elementary School 901 Trimble Rd. Joppa, MD 21085 Package mental health kits
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 6th Branch 1620 N. Montford Ave. Baltimore, MD 21213 Clean up community lot
10 a.m.-12 p.m. Allen AME* 1130 W. Lexington St. Baltimore, MD 21223 Paint flower boxes and bird houses
10 a.m.-12 p.m. City of Refuge 3501 7th St. Baltimore, MD 21225 Build fences and benches
10 a.m.-12 p.m. Excel Academy* 1001 W. Saratoga St. Baltimore, MD 21223 Paint and install sun shades and lights
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Transformation Center 3701 4th St. Baltimore, MD 21225 Decorate kindness rocks to place around school

*Ravens players CB Khalil Dorsey, ILB Malik Harrison, ILB Patrick Queen, WR Tylan Wallace, S Ar'Darius Washington, DT Broderick Washington and RB Ty'Son Williams are expected to be in attendance throughout the day at the various bolded locations. Not all players will be present at all bolded locations.

Be on the lookout this season for weekly recaps of our ongoing community efforts by visiting: www.baltimoreravens.com/communityrecaps.

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown & Coach of the Week

news

Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Partner to Create High School Girls' Flag Football

news

Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown & Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Ravens In Our Community

news

Press Release: Ravens RISE HS Showdown & HS Coach of the Week 

news

Press Release: Haloti Ngata to Enter Ravens Ring of Honor on Oct. 11

news

Press Release: High School Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Ravens Launch 'The Purple Chair Podcast'

news

Ravens Launch Subscription Wine Club and Brand

news

Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community (9/22)

news

Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown & High School Coach of the Week 

Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising