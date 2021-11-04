Press Release: Ravens In Our Community

RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY

Nov. 5

Ravens Host Salute to Service Purple Friday Caravan

The Baltimore Ravens will host a Purple Friday Caravan to celebrate the NFL's Salute to Service military appreciation initiative tomorrow (Nov. 5).

Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and members of the Marching Ravens will join Ravens staff members at three military-based locations for a surprise pep rally.

Below is a list of schools and approximate times when the Ravens' Purple Friday Caravan will visit:

9:25 a.m. The Baltimore Station (140 W. West Street, Baltimore, MD 21230)

10:10 a.m. Loch Raven VA Medical Center (3900 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21218)

12:30 p.m. MCVET (300 N. Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202)

These events are closed to the public, and media members are asked not to promote in advance to help maintain the element of surprise.

Nov. 10

Baltimore Ravens Leadership Institute presented by T. Rowe Price

On Wednesday (Nov. 10), the Baltimore Ravens and T. Rowe Price will host their second leadership experience of the year-long Baltimore Ravens Leadership Institute (BRLI) program at M&T Bank Stadium. The event theme, Lead Others, will be present throughout a series of speakers and information sessions.

As part of the programming, Baltimore City Public Schools' executive director of equity, Dr. Tracey Durant, will speak to the students about her leadership experience.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium (Club Level)

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

*Media should park in Lot E and enter the Southeast Suite Lobby. Dr. Durant will address the students between 12 – 1 p.m.