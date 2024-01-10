Press Release: Ravens Kick Off Playoff Festivities with Logo Paintings

On Thursday (Jan. 11), Baltimore Ravens staff will paint a large Ravens logo at three locations across the area, including the Towson Courthouse, Baltimore City Hall (War Memorial Plaza) and Federal Hill. Media members are welcome to attend any or all paintings (times listed below) to capture photos and video.
The logo paintings kick off festivities for the Ravens' Divisional playoff game, which will be held at M&T Bank Stadium next weekend (either Jan. 20 or Jan. 21).
Large Logo Stenciling (Thursday, Jan. 11)
9 a.m. – Towson Courthouse (120 E. Chesapeake Ave., Towson, MD)
10 a.m. – City Hall (100 Holliday St., Baltimore, MD)
11 a.m. – Federal Hill (405 N. Warren Ave., Baltimore MD)
The Ravens will soon announce their full schedule of postseason fan offerings and events, including pep rallies, caravans and contests, taking place next week.