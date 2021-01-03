Press Release: Ravens Kick Off Playoff Run 

As Baltimore Ravens players and coaches prepare for their Wild Card playoff game, the rest of the organization will provide several safe, COVID-compliant opportunities for fans to celebrate the team's ninth trip to the postseason in the last 13 years.

Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop

The Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop will re-open the week of Jan. 4 (with the exception of gameday and Sunday) at the Shops at Canton Crossing (3975 Boston Street, Baltimore, Md. 21224). Fans can shop for official Ravens merchandise, including $5 adult t-shirts, to gear up for the postseason. The shop will be open daily from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Visit BaltimoreRavens.com/PopUpShop for details.

Find the Flock

This year's "Find the Flock" is a socially-distanced initiative with Ravens partners. Starting Tuesday (Jan. 5), fans can visit a location of participating partners and scan the #FindtheFlock QR code poster to enter to win great prizes. Participating partners include Dunkin', High's, M&T Bank, Heritage MileOne Autogroup, Safeway and Xfinity stores in the Baltimore area. Visit BaltimoreRavens.com/Playoffs for details. (Participation may vary based on location.)

Large Logo Stenciling

On Thursday (Jan. 7) morning, Ravens staff will visit City Hall (War Memorial Plaza) to paint the Ravens' logo on the grass.

Ravens Drive-Thru Rally: Jan. 7 and Jan. 8

Join the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium (Lot C) for a fun and safe drive-through event, featuring car stenciling, lasers and other surprises. The Drive-Thru Rally will be held on Thursday (Jan. 7) and Friday (Jan. 8) evening from 6 – 9 p.m. For the safety and convenience of all guests, a limited number of visitors will be admitted into the Rally every 15 mins.

All visits MUST be reserved by claiming a timed pass online at BaltimoreRavens.com/Playoffs. Passes will be available on Tuesday (Jan. 5) beginning at 10 a.m. All visitors will receive a registration email with details, guidelines and FAQs. Entry will not be permitted to those who drive up without first registering.

Bud Light Homegating Sweepstakes

The Ravens and Bud Light encourage fans to celebrate the playoffs from the comfort of their home by "Ravenizing" their gameday setup and uploading a picture for a chance to win a gameday cooler delivery with Bud Lights on ice. All entries and contestants must be at least 21 years of age. Visit BaltimoreRavens.com/homegating for details.

Week of Winning

Ravens fans who cannot participate in the aforementioned events are encouraged to partake in Week of Winning, presented by Dunkin'. The contest opens Jan. 4 and offers daily prizes all week, such as free Dunkin' coffee for a year, autographed Ravens memorabilia and Ravens game tickets for next season. Visit BaltimoreRavens.com/Playoffs for full details.