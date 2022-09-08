Press Release: Ravens Launch 'And Football' Campaign

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday the launch of their 2022 brand campaign entitled, "And Football."

The campaign not only celebrates the rituals, traditions and fan mantras that have come to define the Ravens among their loyal fanbase, but it also shines a light on the legendary players and iconic moments on the field that have helped build a football legacy as the organization enters its 27th season in Baltimore.

"The Ravens represent so much more to the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland than just 60 minutes of game action each Sunday during the fall," Ravens director of brand strategy and advertising Josh Lukin stated. "But at the same time, football is at the core of everything the organization has accomplished. As a result, we designed a campaign that could celebrate off-the-field fan customs, while always connecting back to the game."

The debut video aptly features actor and Baltimore native Josh Charles, who, as a devout Ravens fan, has not only taken part in many of the traditions depicted across the campaign, but has also witnessed first-hand many of the memorable on-field moments.

"Filming this spot was an absolute blast," Charles said. "I didn't need any more reason to get excited about the upcoming season, but getting to run out of the tunnel with the shield and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy did just that."

In addition to the commercial, two billboards posted in Baltimore this morning help mark the start of the campaign and highlight two of the most memorable moments from the 2021 season. The first billboard is located on Russell Street, across from M&T Bank Stadium, and features QB Lamar Jackson with the headline, Front Flips and Football, while depicting Lamar's touchdown run – and front flip – in a win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The second billboard is located at the end of I-83 approaching downtown and features K Justin Tucker with the headline, Bar Hopping and Football, to commemorate Tucker's NFL-record-setting 66-yard field goal that bounced off the crossbar and in, securing a last-second Ravens' victory at Detroit.

Additionally, a commemorative print will wrap The Baltimore Sun tomorrow (Sept. 9) morning, with campaign messaging and a special back page illustration.

The online home for the campaign is baltimoreravens.com/andfootball. With the ability to view videos and download campaign wallpapers throughout the season, the page features a stream of social content from fans who use the hashtag #ANDFOOTBALL on Twitter or Instagram, showing what they combine with Ravens football.

As Charles notes in the video: "In Maryland, football goes with just about everything. Crabcakes and football may as well be our state motto. But that's not all we do..."