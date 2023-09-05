Press Release: Ravens Launch 'Don't Blink' Campaign

The Baltimore Ravens announced the launch of their 2023 brand campaign on Tuesday, entitled "Don't Blink." The campaign is a call to encourage fans not to miss a single moment this coming season, both on the field and in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium.

As Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared with the team during one of its first training camp meetings in July: "Everything we're doing someday becomes a memory. Let's make the most of it. Don't blink."

"The anticipation for the 2023 season has steadily risen all summer long," Ravens senior director of brand strategy and advertising Josh Lukin stated. "Fans have so much to look forward to this year, and our message to them is: Don't miss a game, don't miss a moment. In short – don't blink."

The "Don't Blink" launch commercial debuted Monday night on ESPN's College Football broadcast of Clemson vs. Duke, and it included several surprises for fans to find hidden throughout the spot. Here is a link to view the video: Don’t Blink.

In addition to the commercial, a new billboard will be posted this week on Russell Street, across from M&T Bank Stadium, featuring a pair of glowing raven eyes that will remain illuminated throughout the night.

The campaign will extend to print, radio and digital media platforms beginning this week. Additionally, the promotion will feature a series of commemorative tickets inserted into each gameday program, plus a new series of trading cards only available on RavensWalk prior to home games and new signage surrounding "The Bank" as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

More than a dozen Ravens players are featured across the campaign at launch, with additional executions planned to capitalize on key highlights that take place throughout the season.