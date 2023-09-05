Press Release: Ravens Launch 'Don't Blink' Campaign

Sep 05, 2023 at 11:17 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens announced the launch of their 2023 brand campaign on Tuesday, entitled "Don't Blink." The campaign is a call to encourage fans not to miss a single moment this coming season, both on the field and in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium.

As Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared with the team during one of its first training camp meetings in July: "Everything we're doing someday becomes a memory. Let's make the most of it. Don't blink."

"The anticipation for the 2023 season has steadily risen all summer long," Ravens senior director of brand strategy and advertising Josh Lukin stated. "Fans have so much to look forward to this year, and our message to them is: Don't miss a game, don't miss a moment. In short – don't blink."

The "Don't Blink" launch commercial debuted Monday night on ESPN's College Football broadcast of Clemson vs. Duke, and it included several surprises for fans to find hidden throughout the spot. Here is a link to view the video: Don’t Blink.

In addition to the commercial, a new billboard will be posted this week on Russell Street, across from M&T Bank Stadium, featuring a pair of glowing raven eyes that will remain illuminated throughout the night.

The campaign will extend to print, radio and digital media platforms beginning this week. Additionally, the promotion will feature a series of commemorative tickets inserted into each gameday program, plus a new series of trading cards only available on RavensWalk prior to home games and new signage surrounding "The Bank" as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

More than a dozen Ravens players are featured across the campaign at launch, with additional executions planned to capitalize on key highlights that take place throughout the season.

Campaign Art Examples

Dont Blink - Pole Banner - Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens Photos
Dont Blink - Poster - Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens Photos
Dont Blink - Billboard - Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens Photos

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

news

Press Release: Ravens to Induct Terrell Suggs Into Ring of Honor

Special Ceremony to Occur at Halftime of Oct. 22 Game vs. Lions
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Unveil Custom Uniforms for Inaugural Season of Girls' Flag Football with Frederick County Public Schools

news

Press Release: The All-American Rejects to Headline Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party at Power Plant Live!

Sept. 7 Concert & Watch Party Highlight Kickoff Week Events
news

Press Release: Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' for First Preseason Game

Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' for First Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 23rd Annual Honor Rows Program

news

Press Release: 2023 Ravens Foundation Play 60 Grant 

Ravens Provide $100,000 in Play 60 Grants
news

2023 Ravens Training Camp Practices

Fans Can Claim Free Passes Via Online Registration Beginning Tomorrow at 11 a.m.

– Camp to Feature 18 Open Practices in Owings Mills & One at M&T Bank Stadium –
news

Ravens and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield 20-Year Partnership Yields New Community Healthy Equity Program

This year's program will fund a grant for a select local behavioral, health-focused nonprofit.
news

2023 Ravens Training Camp Practices

Camp to Feature 18 Open Practices in Owings Mills & One at M&T Bank Stadium. Schedule Includes Two Joint Practices with Washington Commanders. All Free for Fans.
news

M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising