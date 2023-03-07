Press Release: Ravens Name Dennard Wilson As Defensive Backs Coach

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday that Dennard Wilson has been named the team's defensive backs coach.

"Dennard joining our defensive coaching staff is a strong addition to our team, and he will help us continue to develop our players and scheme in the strongest possible way," Harbaugh stated. "Dennard is a proven coach who has brought the best out of his units consistently throughout his NFL career. His history of working with defensive backs at the highest level will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our room. We're excited to welcome Dennard to the Ravens and know he's looking forward to coming home to Maryland."

Wilson, 40, enters his 12th year as an NFL coach and ninth leading defensive backs at the pro level. He most recently spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs (2022) and as defensive backs coach (2021). Wilson first entered the NFL coaching ranks with the St. Louis Rams in 2012, following a four-year stint as a pro scout with the Chicago Bears (2008-11). Before serving on the Eagles' staff, Wilson spent four years with the New York Jets (2017-20).

En route to a Super Bowl LVII appearance in 2022, Wilson mentored a group that helped Philadelphia establish the NFL's No. 1 pass defense (179.8 ypg). The Eagles also permitted the NFL's third-best opponent passer rating (81.6) and posted the league's fourth-most takeaways (27). His secondary included CB James Bradberry and CB Darius Slay, who finished as the NFL's only cornerback tandem to each produce at least 14 passes defensed and three interceptions in 2022. Bradberry, a second-team All-Pro, also finished with the NFL's third-lowest passer rating allowed (55.9) and third-most passes defensed (17), among players targeted at least 50 times.

Prior to working in the NFL, Wilson served on staffs at both his high school and college alma maters. He was a graduate assistant at the University of Maryland (2007-08) and worked as the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator at DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) High School (2004-06).

Wilson was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at cornerback and safety for the Maryland Terrapins, appearing in 42 games (30 starts) from 2000-03. He totaled 158 tackles and was an honorable mention All-ACC performer as a senior captain after leading the Terrapins with 12 passes defensed. Wilson then signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2004 and spent time on its practice squad before suffering a season-ending injury.