Press Release: Ravens Name Todd Monken Offensive Coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens hired Todd Monken to be their offensive coordinator, head coach John Harbaugh announced on Tuesday. Monken is a 34-year coaching veteran with eight years of NFL experience, including four years coordinating NFL offenses. He last led attacks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18) and Cleveland Browns (2019). Monken also coached the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receivers from 2007-10, prior to his time with the Buccaneers and Browns.

For the past three years (2020-22), Monken served as the University of Georgia's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, helping guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. He was also Southern Mississippi's head coach from 2013-15, following stints as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State (2011-12) and Eastern Michigan (1998-99).

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," Harbaugh stated. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."

Over the span of Georgia's past two national title seasons (2021-22), Monken led an offense that ranked No. 5 in in the country in points per game (39.8) and No. 8 in scrimmage yards per game (472.0). The Bulldogs posted 198.1 rushing yards per contest during this stretch, adding 273.8 passing yards per game. In 2022, Georgia led the nation in total net yards (7,517) and total points (616), with Heisman Trophy finalist QB Stetson Bennett throwing 27 TDs, while rushing for 10 more.

In his most recent NFL season (2019 with Cleveland), Monken directed a Browns' offense that featured RB Nick Chubb, who produced the league's second-most rushing yards (1,494) and tallied eight touchdowns. QB Baker Mayfield threw a single-season career-high 3,827 passing yards, adding 22 touchdowns.

In 2018, Monken helped Tampa Bay lead the NFL in passing offense (320.3 ypg) and finish third in total offense (415.5 ypg), setting single-season club records in each category. Behind QBs Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick that season, the Buccaneers also totaled a then-franchise-record 408 completions and 36 passing touchdowns. WR Mike Evans flourished under Monken's offense, earning his first two Pro Bowl selections (2018-19) and topping 1,000 receiving yards all three seasons (2018-20), including a franchise-record 1,524 in 2018.

In 2013, Monken took over a Southern Miss program that had finished 0-12 the previous season. By the end of his third campaign in 2015, the Golden Eagles had posted a 9-5 record, winning the Conference USA West division and earning an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. That year, Southern Miss became just the second school in FBS history to produce a 4,000-yard passer (Nick Mullens – 4,476) and two 1,000-yard rushers (RBs Ito Smith – 1,156 & Jalen Richard – 1,113).

Before joining Southern Miss, Monken spent two seasons (2011-12) as Oklahoma State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, marking his second stint with the Cowboys after working as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2002-04. During his time as offensive coordinator, the team set single-season school records for total offensive yards (7,111 in 2012 – since surpassed), passing yards (5,034 in 2011 – since surpassed), completion percentage (71.9% in 2011), points scored (633 in 2011) and passing touchdowns (40 in 2011). He worked with QB Brandon Weeden and WR Justin Blackmon, who each became first-round selections in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Prior to his second stretch at Oklahoma State, Monken spent four seasons (2007-10) working as the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receivers coach. In his time with Jacksonville, he mentored WR Reggie Williams, who set a then-club record with 10 touchdown receptions in 2007.

Before entering the NFL, Monken served as LSU's passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach from 2005-06, when he helped develop future first-round draft picks WR Dwayne Bowe and WR Craig "Buster" Davis.

Monken began his coaching career at Grand Valley State, spending two seasons as a graduate assistant (1989-90) before holding the same title at Notre Dame (1991-92). He also coached at Eastern Michigan, where he worked as the defensive backs/wide receivers coach (1993-97) before being elevated to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (1998-99). Additionally, Monken served as running backs coach (2000) and wide receivers coach (2001) at Louisiana Tech.