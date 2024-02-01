Press Release: Ravens Name Zach Orr Defensive Coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens named Zach Orr their defensive coordinator, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

(Orr will be made available to media at an introductory press conference next week.)

Orr, 31, enters his eighth year as an NFL coach, most recently serving as the Ravens' inside linebackers coach for the past two seasons (2022-23). In 2021, he spent one year as Jacksonville's outside linebackers coach.

Following his time playing linebacker for the Ravens (2014-16), Orr transitioned to coaching in 2017 after his retirement from the NFL due to a congenital neck/spine condition. He began his NFL coaching career with Baltimore as a defensive coaching analyst (2019-20) and as a coaching and personnel assistant (2017-18).

"Zach is a homegrown Raven in every way," Harbaugh stated. "His energy, intelligence, work ethic and strong communication skills have been on display since the day he joined our organization as a player in 2014.

"From making our team as an undrafted rookie, to becoming an All-Pro linebacker, then later transitioning to an assistant coach who helped mentor multiple Pro Bowl defenders, Zach has excelled at every level of his football journey.

"He knows our players and understands our standard as well as anyone. I'm confident that he is prepared to take on the challenge of continuing to develop our players and scheme as our next defensive coordinator."

Over the past two seasons (2022-23), Orr guided ILB Patrick Queenand ILB Roquan Smith to career years, also helping them become anchors of Baltimore's defense. During this two-season span, the Ravens' unit ranked Top 10 in yards allowed per game (312.8, sixth), rushing yards allowed per game (100.8, fifth), passing yards allowed per game (212.1, ninth), points allowed per game (17.5, second), opponent third-down conversion percentage (35.7%, third), opponent red zone efficiency (43.8%, first) and takeaways (56, fourth).

In 2023, Queen and Smith formed the NFL's only duo to each post at least 130 tackles while manning the middle of a historic Ravens defense that became the first unit ever to lead the league in each of the following categories: points allowed (16.5 ppg), sacks (60) and takeaways (31, tied NYG). Under Orr's tutelage, Smith earned two consecutive (2022-23) Pro Bowls and 2023 AP first-team All-Pro honors, while Queen was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career (2023).

Orr served as the Jaguars' outside linebackers coach in 2021 – his lone season in Jacksonville. Featuring OLB Josh Allen, who registered 71 tackles, a team-high 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss that season, Orr's position group helped Jacksonville finish in the AFC's Top 10 in yards allowed per game (353.1) and passing yards allowed per game (227.9).

Serving as a defensive coaching analyst with the Ravens in 2020, Baltimore was among the NFL's top defensive units, allowing the league's second-fewest points per game (18.9), producing the No. 2 third-down defense (34.0%), registering a league-high 25 forced fumbles and ranking seventh in yards allowed per game (329.8). In 2019, Baltimore produced a franchise-best 14-2 record and earned a second-straight AFC North title, while OLB Matthew Judon led the team with a then-career-high 9.5 sacks, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. In 2018, the Ravens defense finished as the NFL's No. 1 unit (292.9 ypg) and among the best in several other key defensive categories, including third on third down (34.1%), fourth against the run (82.9 ypg) and fifth against the pass (210.0 ypg).

In 2017, Orr's first season on an NFL staff, he assisted a defensive unit that featured OLB Terrell Suggs, who earned his seventh Pro Bowl nod after posting a team-best 11 sacks. Baltimore's defense also led the league in takeaways (34) that season.

As an NFL player, Orr originally signed with the Ravens as a 2014 undrafted rookie free agent from North Texas. He played in 46 career games over three seasons (2014-16), posting 163 tackles, one sack, eight tackles for loss, six passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Orr earned AP second-team All-Pro honors in 2016.

A native of DeSoto, Texas, Orr comes from a football family. His father, Terry, was a tight end for the now-Washington Commanders (1986-93), while his younger brother, Chris, is a former NFL linebacker who played for the Carolina Panthers (2020) and was recently selected by the Birmingham Stallions during the 2024 UFL dispersal draft. His older brother, Terrance, is the offensive coordinator at Hebron (Carrollton, Texas) High School, and his younger brother, Nick, played college football at Texas Christian (2014-17) and spent time with the Chicago Bears (2018).

ZACH ORR COACHING BACKGROUND

Years

College/Pro Team

Position

2017-18

Baltimore Ravens

Coaching and Personnel Assistant

2019-20

Baltimore Ravens

Coaching Analyst (Defense)

2021

Jacksonville Jaguars

Outside Linebackers

2022-23

Baltimore Ravens

Inside Linebackers

2024

Baltimore Ravens