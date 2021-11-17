Press Release: Ravens Official Pop Up Shop Returns Nov. 22-27

Nov 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM
Baltimore Ravens

RAVENS OFFICIAL POP UP SHOP RETURNS NOV. 22 – 27

On Monday, Nov. 22, the Baltimore Ravens will open their Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop at a new, but familiar, location – M&T Bank Stadium. The Pop-Up Shop will be located at an expanded Ravens Team Store inside the stadium.

Fans should enter via Gate A (at Hamburg Street). Parking is free and available in Lot B.

The store will operate within the Ravens Team Store location at section 153, as well as the Gate A concourse, and will be open from Nov. 22 – 27 (with the exception of Thanksgiving). Hours of operation will run 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Additional dates in December are pending.

The store offers fans an opportunity to purchase Ravens merchandise not found anywhere else in the Baltimore area and will feature the largest selection of men's, women's and youth merchandise. Fans will find everything they need to show their Ravens pride, including apparel, outerwear, headwear, t-shirts, novelties and jerseys.

Health & Safety Guidelines_

In accordance with Baltimore City's revised Covid-19 guidelines, attendees of the Ravens Pop-Up Shop will be expected to follow the same protocols applicable to Ravens games played at M&T Bank Stadium. Due to the Baltimore City Indoor Mask Requirement, masks are required in all indoor spaces at M&T Bank Stadium. The indoor face covering requirement includes, but is not limited to, retail stores, restrooms, elevators, corridors, first aid rooms and Guest Service Locations. Specific to the Pop-Up Shop areas, masks will be required inside the retail store space at section 153, and in restrooms, but not on the concourse.

Visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/PopUpShop for details and updated hours of operation.

*Event:                 *Official Ravens Pop-Up Shop

*When:                *Nov. 22 – 27 (except Thanksgiving) from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

*Where:              *Ravens Team Store at M&T Bank Stadium
Enter Gate A

Parking:              Lot B (Parking is free)

*Details:             *Largest selection of Ravens men's, women's and youth merchandise in the area

