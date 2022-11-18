Press Release: Ravens-Panthers Gameday Information

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game, presented by official gameday sponsor Leidos, at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff). The day marks the Ravens' 2022 Salute to Service game, which supports the initiative designed to honor service members in all branches of the military.

RavensWalk Activities

Full Spectrum, the United States Air Force rock band, will perform on RavensWalk as fans arrive at the stadium. There will also be several U.S. military vehicles stationed on RavensWalk, with which fans can take pictures.

Additionally, in partnership with Leidos, fans can bring unused prescription drugs and dispose of them on RavensWalk, as part of the DEA's "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day." Drug disposal packets will also be distributed for Ravens fans to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs in the future.

Gate Giveaways

Upon leaving the stadium once the game has ended, all fans will receive a Ravens poster, which is the third in a series of four specially-designed poster giveaways to celebrate the 2022 season.

Introductions

The Ravens' offense will be introduced. As part of the Salute to Service game recognition, each player will be accompanied out of the tunnel by a member of the U.S. military holding an American flag.

National Anthem & Flyover

Prior to the national anthem, the Frog-X Parachute Jump Team will skydive onto the field. There will also be a large American flag held by military members on the field while the United States Naval Academy Glee Club performs the anthem. Additionally, there will be a flyover by four A-10 Warthogs from the 175th Wing 104 Fighter Squadron.

Honorary Captains & Captain of the Game

Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, who is the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard, and retired Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams, who is the president of Hampton University, will serve as the game's honorary captains. Maj. Sgt. Christopher O'Hara, who has accrued 21 years of service with the Maryland Air National Guard's 175th Wing, will be honored as the Ravens Southwest Captain of the Game.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Former Ravens wide receiver and Super bowl XXXV champion Qadry Ismail is the Legend of the Game.

In-Game Recognitions

The Ravens will recognize Danny Farrar, who is an Army veteran and the founder of Platoon 22 – a non-profit organization that helps combat veteran suicide and PTSD – as this week's Cigna Hometown Hero. At the first half two-minute warning, the stadium will hold a special tribute for all fans who are active duty or veteran military members. Additionally, during a first-quarter break, the Ravens will salute Vietnam Veteran and Gold Star Sons and Daughters to honor the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Wall Memorial.

Seats for Service

For all home games, the Ravens partner with Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) to provide free tickets and experiences for local veterans and first responders. This Sunday's ticket recipients are members of the Wounded Warrior Project.

Halftime Band Performance