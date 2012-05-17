Press Release - Ravens Personnel Department Announcements





RAVENS PERSONNEL DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Baltimore Ravens announced several promotions within their personnel department on Thursday: Eric DeCostahas been named Assistant General Manager, Joe Douglashas been elevated to National Scout, and David Blackburnhas been tabbed an Area Scout.

DeCosta, 41, who has served as the Ravens' Director of Player Personnel the past three years, joined the franchise in an entry-level position in 1996. He moved his way up through the personnel ranks, first as an Area Scout, then as Director of College Scouting, and was subsequently promoted to Director of Player Personnel in 2009.

DeCosta works closely with Executive Vice President/General Manager Ozzie Newsometo oversee both the college and pro scouting departments. During his tenure as the scouting director, the Ravens drafted Pro Bowlers OLB Terrell Suggs('03), DT Haloti Ngata('06), G Ben Grubbs ('07), G Marshal Yanda('07), FB Le'Ron McClain('07) and RB Ray Rice('08).

"When we extended Eric's contract earlier this year, we changed his title to Assistant GM," Newsome said. "As Eric continues to grow in the personnel department, he is becoming a vital part of the decision-making process."

Entering his 13th season with the Ravens, Douglas, 35, has served as the team's Area Scout Southeast since 2009. From 2003-07, he evaluated players in the Northeast, and in 2008, scouted the entire East Coast. Douglas played a key role in scouting and evaluating first-round pick QB Joe Flacco– the Ravens' all-time leading passer – and Rice, the two-time Pro Bowler.

Additionally, Douglas has organized and coordinated the team's post-draft rookie free agent signing process, which over the past several seasons has produced standout players such as LB Jameel McClain, LB Dannell Ellerbeand WR LaQuan Williams.

"Joe is so deserving of his promotion to national scout," DeCosta stated. "He's a top evaluator and communicator, and he's been loyal to the Ravens over the years. In his expanded role, he'll be scouting players across the country, which only makes us better. We are very excited for Joe."

Blackburn, 29, joined the Ravens as a Player Personnel Assistant in 2007 after serving one year as a graduate assistant at Butler University coaching cornerbacks. He has spent the past five seasons working with Baltimore's scouting staff in a number of roles, including preparing advance scouting reports of upcoming opponents, analyzing free agent prospects for pro personnel, scouting draftable collegiate players at multiple schools and helping coordinate in-season free agent workouts/visits.

In his new position as an Area Scout, the 2004 graduate of DePauw University will scout prospects at schools in the Northwest, Southwest and Midwest regions.

"We are looking forward to working with David in his new role as an Area Scout," Director of College Scouting Joe Hortizsaid. "He has done a great job the past five years working in both our pro and college departments, and he has received a well-earned promotion. David has a strong understanding of the type of player and person we look for in a 'Raven.' We're confident he'll give us another good set of eyes and ears to continue identifying the prospects we value."

The Ravens also announced that Mark Azevedohas assumed the title of Area Scout Southeast, formerly held by Douglas. Azevedo, 30, was named an Area Scout in 2010, focusing the majority of his attention on schools in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest regions. He originally joined the Ravens as a Player Personnel Assistant in 2005 and will now shift his primary responsibilities to the Southeast.

Additionally, Kenny Sanders, who spent the past two seasons interning in the team's scouting department, has been hired as a Player Personnel Assistant. A 2004 graduate of Gettysburg College, he was a three-year letterman while playing defensive back. A Baltimore native, Sanders, 30, prepped at the McDonogh School.

Ravens "20/20 Club" Graduates: Current Personnel Staff

DeCosta, Hortiz, Douglas, Azevedo and Blackburn are all current graduates of the Ravens' "20/20 Club," which includes members of the team's personnel staff who started with the organization as young personnel assistants and grew into evaluators with more input. The term "20/20" refers to hiring 20-year-olds for $20,000. According to Newsome, however, "The guys actually started when they were a little older than 20 and for more than $20,000, but that's what we call them."

Name * Joined Ravens Current Title* George Kokinis (Cle.) 1991 Senior Personnel Assistant Eric DeCosta 1996 Assistant General Manager Joe Hortiz 1998 Director of College Scouting Chad Alexander 1999 Assistant Director of Pro Personnel Joe Douglas 2000 National Scout Mark Azevedo 2005 Area Scout Southeast David Blackburn 2007 Area Scout