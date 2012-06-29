Press Release - Ravens Present Purple Bingo Night

Jun 29, 2012 at 10:15 AM

RAVENS PRESENT PURPLE BINGO NIGHT

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting their first-ever Purple Bingo Night on Thursday, July 19, at M&T Bank Stadium. As with other Purple events, this event was designed for female fans who are 18 or older, and it will run from 6-9 p.m., with bingo games starting at 7 p.m.

Ravens WR Torrey Smith, who will be calling bingo numbers and taking pictures with the winners each round, will host the evening. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Torrey Smith Foundation.

The event offers access to the Ravens' home locker room and features on-field games. Attendees will also have access to concessions and the Ravens Team Store.

Tickets can be purchased at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Purple or by calling 410-261-RAVE.

Details for Purple Bingo Night are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, July 19

Time:

6-9 p.m. (Gate A opens at 6 p.m.)

Location:

M&T Bank Stadium

Parking:

Free in Lot B

Price:

$25 in advance ($35 at the door)

About Purple:Giant Food is the proud title sponsor of Purple, the official Baltimore Ravens' fan club created just for women. The goal of Purple is to provide female fans a community entirely for themselves. Purple connects female fans of all sorts with their shared interest in the Ravens.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

