Press Release - Ravens Present Purple Bingo Night

RAVENS PRESENT PURPLE BINGO NIGHT
The Baltimore Ravens are hosting their first-ever Purple Bingo Night on Thursday, July 19, at M&T Bank Stadium. As with other Purple events, this event was designed for female fans who are 18 or older, and it will run from 6-9 p.m., with bingo games starting at 7 p.m.
Ravens WR Torrey Smith, who will be calling bingo numbers and taking pictures with the winners each round, will host the evening. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Torrey Smith Foundation.
The event offers access to the Ravens' home locker room and features on-field games. Attendees will also have access to concessions and the Ravens Team Store.
Tickets can be purchased at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Purple or by calling 410-261-RAVE.
Details for Purple Bingo Night are as follows:
Date:
Thursday, July 19
Time:
6-9 p.m. (Gate A opens at 6 p.m.)
Location:
M&T Bank Stadium
Parking:
Free in Lot B
Price:
$25 in advance ($35 at the door)
About Purple:Giant Food is the proud title sponsor of Purple, the official Baltimore Ravens' fan club created just for women. The goal of Purple is to provide female fans a community entirely for themselves. Purple connects female fans of all sorts with their shared interest in the Ravens.