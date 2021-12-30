Press Release: Ravens-Rams 2021 Week 17 Gameday Information

Dec. 30, 2021

For Immediate Release

RAVENS-RAMS GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams game at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff):

Gate Giveaway

Upon entering the stadium, the first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Ravens scarf, in partnership with gameday sponsor Ledo Pizza.

Introductions, National Anthem & Flyover

Baltimore's starting defense will be introduced. Members of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform the national anthem, and there will be a flyover by four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Pro Football Hall of Famer S Rod Woodson will be honored as the Ravens Legend of the Game. Woodson, a Super Bowl XXXV Champion, earned three-straight Pro Bowls for Baltimore from 1999-2001. He started all 64 games played as a Raven, racking up 340 tackles and 20 interceptions (including five returned for touchdowns).

Day of Champions Recognition

Prior to kickoff, players from the following schools will be recognized for winning their respective 2021 High School Football Championships:

MIAA A - Calvert Hall

MIAA B - Concordia Prep

MIAA C - Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

WCAC - Capital - St. John's

WCAC - Metro - St. Mary's Ryken

MPSSAA 1A - Fort Hill

MPSSAA 2A/1A - Dunbar

MPSSAA 2A - Frederick Douglass

MPSSAA 3A - Northern

MPSSAA 4A/3A - Mergenthaler

MPSSAA 4A - Quince Orchard

Acronyms: MIAA - Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association; WCAC - Washington Catholic Athletic Conference; MPSSAA - Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association

Halftime Honorees

Ten local high school coaches who earned Ravens Coach of the Week honors throughout the season will be honored on the field during halftime, and the ceremony will conclude with the announcement of the 2021 Ravens Coach of the Year.

Special Acknowledgements

Paralympian and Maryland native Noah Grove (sled hockey) will be honored during a quarter break. Grove, who won a gold medal in 2018, will compete again in the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

Inspire Change Initiative

Sunday's game will feature the NFL's Inspire Change initiative, which showcases how players, owners and the league work together to create positive change in communities across America. Through Inspire Change, the NFL supports player-led efforts to engage with team owners, public officials, law enforcement, academic institutions, community partners and others to identify meaningful ways to strengthen local communities and the greater society.

Pre-Game WBAL & 98 Rock Radio Broadcasts