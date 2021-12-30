Press Release: Ravens-Rams 2021 Week 17 Gameday Information

Dec 30, 2021 at 02:31 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Dec. 30, 2021

For Immediate Release

RAVENS-RAMS GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams game at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff):

Gate Giveaway

Upon entering the stadium, the first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Ravens scarf, in partnership with gameday sponsor Ledo Pizza.

Introductions, National Anthem & Flyover

Baltimore's starting defense will be introduced. Members of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform the national anthem, and there will be a flyover by four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Pro Football Hall of Famer S Rod Woodson will be honored as the Ravens Legend of the Game. Woodson, a Super Bowl XXXV Champion, earned three-straight Pro Bowls for Baltimore from 1999-2001. He started all 64 games played as a Raven, racking up 340 tackles and 20 interceptions (including five returned for touchdowns).

Day of Champions Recognition

Prior to kickoff, players from the following schools will be recognized for winning their respective 2021 High School Football Championships:

MIAA A - Calvert Hall

MIAA B - Concordia Prep

MIAA C - Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

WCAC - Capital - St. John's

WCAC - Metro - St. Mary's Ryken

MPSSAA 1A - Fort Hill 

MPSSAA 2A/1A - Dunbar

MPSSAA 2A - Frederick Douglass

MPSSAA 3A - Northern

MPSSAA 4A/3A - Mergenthaler

MPSSAA 4A - Quince Orchard

Acronyms: MIAA - Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association; WCAC - Washington Catholic Athletic Conference; MPSSAA - Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association

Halftime Honorees

Ten local high school coaches who earned Ravens Coach of the Week honors throughout the season will be honored on the field during halftime, and the ceremony will conclude with the announcement of the 2021 Ravens Coach of the Year.

Special Acknowledgements

Paralympian and Maryland native Noah Grove (sled hockey) will be honored during a quarter break. Grove, who won a gold medal in 2018, will compete again in the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

Inspire Change Initiative

Sunday's game will feature the NFL's Inspire Change initiative, which showcases how players, owners and the league work together to create positive change in communities across America. Through Inspire Change, the NFL supports player-led efforts to engage with team owners, public officials, law enforcement, academic institutions, community partners and others to identify meaningful ways to strengthen local communities and the greater society.

Pre-Game WBAL & 98 Rock Radio Broadcasts

For this Sunday's game, WBAL NewsRadio & 98 Rock pre-game shows, which typically broadcast live on stadium grounds, will take place remotely.

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens Sign OL Patrick Mekari To Contract Extension

news

Media Advisory: Baltimore Ravens Updated Media Policies 

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award 2021

news

Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community

news

Baltimore Ravens Extend Broadcast Partnership

The Baltimore Ravens have extended their current television and radio agreements with Hearst Television-owned WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM and 98 Rock through the 2026 season.
news

Press Release: Bradley Bozeman Named Ravens' Nominee For Walter Peyton NFL Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

news

Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community 12/6

news

Ravens Will Have Special Events at SNF vs. Browns

Ravens are encouraged to get to their seats early for 'Sunday Night Football' against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community, 2021 Week 11

news

Press Release: Ravens Official Pop Up Shop Returns Nov. 22-27

news

Press Release: Ravens In Our Community 11/15

Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising