Press Release: Ravens-Rams Gameday Information

Dec 07, 2023 at 04:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Below is a list of information for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams game, presented by official gameday sponsor Morgan State University, at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff). 

Sunday marks the Ravens' annual "Day of Champions" recognition, when the 2023 Maryland high school state championship football teams will be honored on-field before the game. Included in this group is Maryland's first-ever high school Girls Flag Football championship team from Middletown High School.

The Ravens will also recognize their 2023 High School Coach of the Year, in addition to all the coaches who won Coach of the Week awards during the season.

RavensWalk Activities

At 11:15 a.m., a special Ravens Legend will participate in a fan Q&A on the RavensWalk Bud Light Stage.  Additionally, the popular band Glamour Kitty will perform on RavensWalk as fans arrive.

Gate Giveaway

The first 25,000 fans with designated tickets in the upper seating bowl ("The Perch") will receive a stadium-approved clear Ravens tote bag.

Introductions

Players from 2023 Maryland high school championship-winning football teams will form an on-field gauntlet for the Ravens to run through during introductions. Baltimore's starting defense will be introduced individually.

National Anthem & Flyover

Baltimore native and former American Idol contestant Katyrah Love will perform the anthem. Additionally, there will be a flyover by one CH-47 Chinook and two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the Maryland Army National Guard.

Honorary Captain

Kurt Stein, the Ravens' 2023 High School Coach of the Year who led Frederick County's Oakdale High School to a 3A state championship victory on Dec. 2, is Sunday's Honorary Captain of the Game.

Seats for Service

Members of the 72nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (72 ISRS) from the United States Space Force are Sunday's Seats for Service recipients.

Halftime Performance

During halftime, there will be a special joint performance from Baltimore's Marching Ravens and the Morgan State University Band.

Roquan Smith: Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Presented by Nationwide

During a first-quarter break, the Ravens will recognize LB Roquan Smith, who is this year's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game.

