Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown & Coach of the Week

RAVENS RISE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN

For five weeks during the 2021 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as their Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.

At each contest, a current or former Ravens player will be in attendance for a pre-game visit with each team and to help administer the opening coin toss. Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will also attend, and both teams will be provided with apparel to wear during the game. Each participating school will receive a $1,500 monetary donation from the Ravens to help enhance their respective football programs.

The Ravens will also bring elements of their iconic pre-game introductions from M&T Bank Stadium to the high school for student-athletes to run through a billowing smoke curtain and pyrotechnics. Following the matchup, each Showdown will be highlighted with a detailed game recap and photo gallery by The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown winner for this week was selected based on voting polls conducted through The Baltimore Sun, which ran Sept. 15-22 and featured eight Baltimore City matchups.

This Week's Showdown

The third of five Showdowns will take place this Friday (10/8) and features the City College Knights (Baltimore, Md.) versus the Douglass Ducks (Baltimore, Md.) at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Knights enter the contest 3-1 on the season, while the Ducks (1-3) aim to avenge a 33-0 loss to their Baltimore City foe in 2019.

*What: *Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown (third of five)

Who: Current or Former Ravens Player, Cheerleaders, Poe and Baltimore's Marching Ravens

Where: Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

1400 W. Coldspring Lane

Baltimore, MD 21209

When: City College Knights vs. Douglass Ducks

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

RAVENS HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE WEEK

Damian Ferragamo, varsity head football coach of the Kent Island Buccaneers (Stevensville, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 25th year of existence, Ferragamo is the fifth recipient of the award in 2021.

Last Friday (10/1), Kent Island (5-0) bested the Wicomico Indians (Salisbury, Md.), 24-8, in a matchup of the two remaining unbeaten schools from the Bayside Conference. Scoreless through the first quarter, the visiting Buccaneers erupted for 17 points in the second frame. Contributing to the scoring for Kent Island were senior QB Matt Burnside (55-yard touchdown toss to senior WR Mason Brockington), senior RB Ryan Sweiderk (one-yard scoring run) and senior K James Gardner (field goal before halftime).

The Buccaneers extended their lead to 24-0 with a junior RB Kasey Heath four-yard rushing touchdown before the Indians got on the board in the final period.

"Our kids are committed to improving each week. They really showed a lot of heart and determination on Friday night against an extremely talented Wicomico football team," Ferragamo stated.

The victory marked Ferragamo's 100th during his career as head coach. Prior to beginning his post at Kent Island in 2016, Ferragamo spent two years leading the program at Parkdale High School (Riverdale, Md.) and five years at Old Mill High School (Millersville, Md.).

"When I think about the 100 wins I've been a part of, it makes me think back to all the great players and assistant coaches I've been fortunate to work with," Ferragamo explained. "The most important thing you must have is the players – they are on the field doing the heavy lifting. But it's also impossible to have a great program without great assistant coaches, and I've had that every step of the way."

Kent Island hosts Parkside High School (Salisbury, Md.) this Friday (10/8) at 7 p.m. The undefeated Buccaneers are looking to snap a two-game losing skid to Parkside, who is 2-2 on the current season.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor 10 high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Rams game (1/2/22) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.