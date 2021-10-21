Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown & Coach of the Week

Oct. 21, 2021

RAVENS RISE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN

For five weeks during the 2021 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as their Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.

At each contest, a current or former Ravens player will be in attendance for a pre-game visit with each team and to help administer the opening coin toss. Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will also attend, and both teams will be provided with apparel to wear during the game. Each participating school will receive a $1,500 monetary donation from the Ravens to help enhance their respective football programs.

The Ravens will also bring elements of their iconic pre-game introductions from M&T Bank Stadium to the high school for student-athletes to run through a billowing smoke curtain and pyrotechnics. Following the matchup, each Showdown will be highlighted with a detailed game recap and photo gallery by The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown winner for this week was selected based on voting polls conducted through The Baltimore Sun, which ran Sept. 29 – Oct. 6 and featured seven Baltimore County matchups.

This Week's Showdown

The final Showdown will take place this Friday (10/22) and features the Parkville Knights (Baltimore, Md.) at the Perry Hall Gators (Baltimore, Md.). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Both schools enter the game 4-3 on the season with Parkville winning the last meeting, 45-23, in 2019.

*What: *Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown (five of five)

Who: Current or Former Ravens Player, Cheerleaders, Poe and Baltimore's Marching Ravens

Where: Perry Hall High School

4601 Ebenezer Road

Baltimore, MD 21236

When: Parkville Knights at Perry Hall Gators

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Kickoff at 6 p.m.

RAVENS HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE WEEK

Matt Banta, varsity head football coach of the Dundalk Owls (Baltimore, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 25th year of existence, Banta is the seventh recipient of the award in 2021. This marks his second time receiving the honor, having also been recognized in 2018.

Last Friday (10/15), Dundalk (7-0) defeated the Franklin Indians (Reisterstown, Md.), 27-13, to remain the lone undefeated school in Baltimore County. Racing out to a 21-0 lead behind junior RB Jordan Fiorenza's two rushing scores and one passing touchdown, the host Owls carried a 21-6 advantage into halftime. Both teams traded second half touchdowns before Dundalk emerged with their first victory over the Indians since a playoff win in 2015.

"I was impressed with our kids' mindsets on Friday night," Banta stated. "They came into that game wanting to prove that we are for real this year, and they took advantage of the opportunity against Franklin. For years I have looked up to the staff at Franklin, and we aim to be where they are. To get to that spot, you have to beat the best programs, and our team was able to do that last week."

Dundalk travels to the Dulaney Lions (Timonium, Md.) this Saturday (10/23) at 1 p.m. A victory over Dulaney will secure the outright Baltimore County Division I title for the Owls.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor 10 high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Rams game (1/2/22) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.