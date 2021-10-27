Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Oct. 27, 2021

RAVENS HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE WEEK

Kevin Pirri, varsity head football coach of the Frederick Cadets (Frederick, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 25th year of existence, Pirri is the eighth recipient of the award in 2021.

Last Friday (10/22), Frederick (6-2) defeated the Oakdale Bears (Ijamsville, Md.), 35-21. The win marked Frederick's first victory over the Bears since 2012. Led by a rushing attack that gained 334 yards, the Cadets carried a 22-14 lead into halftime. With Frederick holding a 29-21 advantage with just over two minutes remaining in the game, junior WR Travon Neal raced 42 yards for a touchdown to secure the victory for the Cadets.

Pirri is in the midst of leading Frederick to the program's most victories during his seven-year tenure.

"It was a teamwide performance for us last Friday," Pirri stated. "Everyone worked hard and accepted their role. We have great athletes all over the field, and they are all excited to win. They don't worry about who is getting the ball – they just want to win."

Frederick hosts the Governor Thomas Johnson Patriots (Frederick, Md.) this Friday (10/29) at 6:30 p.m. The Cadets have won three-consecutive contests against their Frederick County foe, and a victory over the Patriots would become the most in a season for Frederick since 2012.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor 10 high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Rams game (1/2/22) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.