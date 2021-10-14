Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown & Coach of the Week

Oct. 14, 2021

For Immediate Release

RAVENS RISE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN

For five weeks during the 2021 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as their Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.

At each contest, a current or former Ravens player will be in attendance for a pre-game visit with each team and to help administer the opening coin toss. Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will also attend, and both teams will be provided with apparel to wear during the game. Each participating school will receive a $1,500 monetary donation from the Ravens to help enhance their respective football programs.

The Ravens will also bring elements of their iconic pre-game introductions from M&T Bank Stadium to the high school for student-athletes to run through a billowing smoke curtain and pyrotechnics. Following the matchup, each Showdown will be highlighted with a detailed game recap and photo gallery by The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown winner for this week was selected based on voting polls conducted through The Baltimore Sun, which ran Sept. 22-29 and featured six Anne Arundel County matchups.

This Week's Showdown

The fourth of five Showdowns will take place this Friday (10/15) and features the Severna Park Falcons (Severna Park, Md.) at the Broadneck Bruins (Annapolis, Md.). Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Bruins have won seven straight contests over their Anne Arundel County foe dating back to 2012.

*What: *Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown (fourth of five)

Who: Current or Former Ravens Player, Cheerleaders, Poe and Baltimore's Marching Ravens

Where: Broadneck High School

1265 Green Holly Drive

Annapolis, MD 21409

When: Severna Park Falcons vs. Broadneck Bruins

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

RAVENS HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE WEEK

Keith Robinson, varsity head football coach of the Fallston Cougars (Fallston, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 25th year of existence, Robinson is the sixth recipient of the award in 2021.

Last Friday (10/8), Fallston (6-0) defeated the Bel Air Bobcats (Bel Air, Md.), 42-33, for the Cougars' first victory over their Harford County opponent since 2013. Junior RB Evan Bradley-Dozier notched Fallston's first two touchdowns of the game, but the Cougars still trailed 19-14 in the second quarter. Fallston gained the advantage before halftime when junior QB Aiden Dixon connected with senior WR Dylan Wheeler for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Both teams traded third-quarter touchdowns, which resulted in Fallston entering the game's final frame with a slim margin, 34-33. Midway through the fourth, Dixon and Wheeler linked up again for a 50-yard score, and the Cougar defense secured the victory with a late-game interception by junior OLB Tyler Terry. Fallston notched four interceptions on the night.

In his first season as head coach at Fallston, Robinson has led the Cougars to at least six wins for the first time since 2014.

"The entire atmosphere we've created this year at Fallston has been phenomenal," Robinson stated. "We play an exciting style of football – we move fast, and we score points. We've been told we're fun to watch, and there's a general excitement for football around the school and in the community."

Fallston visits the Joppatowne Mariners (Joppatowne, Md.) this Friday (10/15) at 7 p.m. The Cougars look to extend their eight-game winning streak against the Mariners, who enter the contest 3-2 on the season. Fallston is one of two remaining undefeated programs in Harford County.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor 10 high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Rams game (1/2/22) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.