Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown & High School Coach of the Week 

Josh Ward, varsity head football coach of the Calvert Hall College High School Cardinals (Towson, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 25th year of existence, Ward is the second recipient of the award in 2021.

Last Saturday (9/11), Calvert Hall (2-0) opened its Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association league schedule with a 24-7 victory over the McDonogh Eagles (Owings Mills, Md.). The Hall established a 14-0 halftime advantage behind two scores from junior QB Noah Brannock – a 24-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to fellow junior WR Donnie Lewis and a second-period 5-yard rushing score. But, McDonogh cut the lead in half midway through the third quarter.

Following another Brannock touchdown toss, a 15-yard throw to senior WR Rahkeem Smith, the Cardinals took a lead they would not relinquish. Senior K Andrew Petrino secured the victory with a 38-yard field goal in the final frame.

"All week leading up to the game, we told our linemen it was going to be a physical matchup for them," Ward stated. "McDonogh has unbelievable offensive and defensive lines, but our guys played just how we asked and were fantastic on both sides."

Following a shortened two-game season in 2020, Ward is in his second season as the head coach of his alma mater.

"It was crazy to start this job in a pandemic year, but the outpouring of support from students, alums and faculty was amazing," Ward added.

Calvert Hall hosts Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) this Thursday (9/16) at 7 p.m. The Cardinals' last meeting with the Prince George's County school came in 2019 when Calvert Hall handedly defeated Riverdale Baptist, 40-0.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor 10 high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Rams game (1/2/22) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.