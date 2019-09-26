Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown

Anthony Zehyoue, varsity head football coach of the Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.) Dons, has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 23rd year of existence, Zehyoue is the third recipient of the award in 2019.

Last Friday, the Dons (4-0) hosted the Howard Lions, and behind a dominant offensive performance from junior QB Jordan Moore, senior RB Kaire Umoja and senior WR Keegan Pross, Loyola defeated the visiting Lions, 40-28.

After jumping to an early 14-0 lead with touchdown receptions from Umoja and Pross, Howard tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter. The Dons then rattled off 26-straight points on a touchdown run by Umoja, a safety from junior DE Joshua Buck, two scoring tosses by Moore and a field goal from senior K Connor Gill to create an advantage they would not relinquish.

"For us, everything starts with Jordan [Moore] on the offensive side of the ball," Zehyoue stated. "He's really coming into his own at the quarterback position, and I'm very proud of his growth and development. The unsung heroes of the offense are the linemen though. They are undersized, but scrappy, and really embrace their roles on the team. I love to watch them perform."

Loyola hosts Wyoming Seminary College Prep (Kingston, Pa.) this Saturday (9/28), with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. The Dons look to continue their unblemished record and push for their first undefeated season since the 2008 campaign.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. All 10 Coach of the Week winners receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Jets game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 12 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

These initiatives are just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.