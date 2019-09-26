Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown

Sep 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
RISE

For Immediate Release

RAVENS RISE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN

For five weeks during the 2019 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as their Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.

At each contest, a current or former Ravens player will be in attendance for a pre-game visit with each team, to help administer the opening coin toss and then to mingle with fans around the stadium. Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe will also attend, and both teams will be awarded apparel to wear during the game. Each participating school will receive a monetary donation from the Ravens, with the home team earning $1,500 and the visiting team $750 to help enhance their respective programs.

The Ravens will also bring elements of their iconic pre-game introductions from M&T Bank Stadium to the high school for student-athletes to run through the glowing red Ravens' eyes, a billowing smoke curtain and pyrotechnics. Following the matchup, each Showdown will be highlighted with a detailed game recap and photo gallery by The Baltimore Sun.

This Week's Showdown

The third of five Showdown's takes place Friday (9/27) and features the Towson Generals at the Woodlawn (Baltimore, Md.) Warriors. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both teams enter the game 2-1 on the season, as Woodlawn aims to avenge last year's 14-12 defeat at the hands of the Generals.

*What:                            *Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown (third of five)

Who:                              Current or Former Ravens Player, Cheerleaders and Poe

Where:                            Woodlawn High School

1801 Woodlawn Drive

                                        Baltimore, MD 21207

When:                             Woodlawn Warriors vs. Towson Generals

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Note: The Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown winners were selected based on voting polls conducted through The Baltimore Sun and Twitter, which ran Aug. 14 – Sept. 6. Eighty (80) Maryland high schools were included in the voting process and placed into one of five 16-team brackets based on the school's geographic location. The winner of each bracket was awarded a Showdown for the season.

COACH OF THE WEEK 2018

Anthony Zehyoue, varsity head football coach of the Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.) Dons, has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 23rd year of existence, Zehyoue is the third recipient of the award in 2019.

Last Friday, the Dons (4-0) hosted the Howard Lions, and behind a dominant offensive performance from junior QB Jordan Moore, senior RB Kaire Umoja and senior WR Keegan Pross, Loyola defeated the visiting Lions, 40-28.

After jumping to an early 14-0 lead with touchdown receptions from Umoja and Pross, Howard tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter. The Dons then rattled off 26-straight points on a touchdown run by Umoja, a safety from junior DE Joshua Buck, two scoring tosses by Moore and a field goal from senior K Connor Gill to create an advantage they would not relinquish.

"For us, everything starts with Jordan [Moore] on the offensive side of the ball," Zehyoue stated. "He's really coming into his own at the quarterback position, and I'm very proud of his growth and development. The unsung heroes of the offense are the linemen though. They are undersized, but scrappy, and really embrace their roles on the team. I love to watch them perform."

Loyola hosts Wyoming Seminary College Prep (Kingston, Pa.) this Saturday (9/28), with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. The Dons look to continue their unblemished record and push for their first undefeated season since the 2008 campaign.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. All 10 Coach of the Week winners receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Jets game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 12 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

These initiatives are just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.

To learn more, please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/RISE.

