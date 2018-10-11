Press Release: Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown Week 6

RAVENS HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE WEEK

Corey Johnson, varsity head football coach of the Edmondson-Westside Red Storm (Baltimore, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 22nd year of existence, Johnson is the sixth recipient of the award in 2018.

Last Friday, Edmonson (6-0) defeated the Frederick Douglass Mighty Ducks (Baltimore, Md.) 16-0 to remain undefeated atop the Baltimore City Division I football standings. Powered by a dominate defensive effort, which scored two points on a safety and recorded its second shutout of the season, the Red Storm added rushing touchdowns from junior RBs Joseph Bright and Daniel Frink to secure the homecoming victory.

"Our defense did a great job containing the Douglass spread offense last week," Johnson stated. "The defensive backs stepped up making it difficult to complete passes, and our blitz packages consistently pressured the quarterback for most of the game. It was a great team effort."

In his six seasons in charge at Edmondson, Johnson has compiled a 45-21 record with the Red Storm.

This Saturday (10/13), Edmondson visits the Patterson Clippers (Baltimore, Md.) with kickoff slated for 2 p.m. The Red Storm seek to remain unbeaten and have pitched consecutive shutout victories over the Clippers in the last two seasons.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. All 10 Coach of the Week winners receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Buccaneers game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 16 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

These initiatives are just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.