Press Release: Ravens RISE HS Showdown & HS Coach of the Week 

For Immediate Release

RAVENS RISE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN

For five weeks during the 2021 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as their Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.

At each contest, a current or former Ravens player will be in attendance for a pre-game visit with each team and to help administer the opening coin toss. Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will also attend, and both teams will be provided with apparel to wear during the game. Each participating school will receive a $1,500 monetary donation from the Ravens to help enhance their respective football programs.

The Ravens will also bring elements of their iconic pre-game introductions from M&T Bank Stadium to the high school for student-athletes to run through a billowing smoke curtain and pyrotechnics. Following the matchup, each Showdown will be highlighted with a detailed game recap and photo gallery by The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown winner for this week was selected based on voting polls conducted through The Baltimore Sun, which ran Sept. 8-15 and featured nine Carroll County and Harford County matchups.

This Week's Showdown

The second of five Showdowns will take place this Friday (10/1) and features the Manchester Valley Mavericks (Manchester, Md.) at the Westminster Owls (Westminster, Md.). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Carroll County foes last meeting took place during the abbreviated spring season in March 2021 with the Owls defeating the Mavericks, 33-9.

*What: *Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown (second of five)

Who: Current or Former Ravens Player, Cheerleaders, Poe and Baltimore's Marching Ravens

Where: Westminster High School

1225 Washington Road

Westminster, Md. 21157

When: Manchester Valley Mavericks vs. Westminster Owls

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

Kickoff at 6 p.m.

![Logo

Description automatically generated](//:0)

RAVENS HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE WEEK

Thomas Browne, varsity head football coach of the Oakland Mills High School Scorpions (Columbia, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 25th year of existence, Browne is the fourth recipient of the award in 2021. Browne previously earned Coach of the Year honors in 2014.

Last Friday (9/24), Oakland Mills (4-0) earned a 26-20 home victory over the previously undefeated Atholton Raiders (Columbia, Md.). Trailing 7-6 at halftime, Oakland Mills senior QB Kanye Holland gave the Scorpions their first lead of the game with a 12-yard touchdown run. Following a second Atholton touchdown, Holland once again swung the advantage back to the host team with a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior WR Kylik Perry.

Oakland Mills extended its lead to 26-13 in the fourth quarter behind a three-yard touchdown run by senior RB/DB John Tatum. The Scorpions' defense solidified the victory after a pass breakup by Tatum forced a turnover on downs with just over one minute to play in the game.

"Our defense played really well on Friday night," Browne stated. "They forced a huge goal line stand for us on the one-yard line and gave us a lot of momentum going into the second half. On offense, we were able to capitalize in the redzone and finish drives when we needed them."

Oakland Mills visits Glenelg High School (Glenelg, Md.) this Friday (10/1) at 7 p.m. The Scorpions are looking to extend their undefeated season with a victory over Glenelg for the first time since 2015.

Throughout this season, the Ravens will honor 10 high school coaches who have made a significant impact on their student-athletes. Each Coach of the Week winner will receive a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and will be invited to the Ravens-Rams game (1/2/22) at M&T Bank Stadium for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

This initiative is just one piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach program presented by MedStar Sports Medicine. Ravens RISE impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.