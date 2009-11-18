Press Release - Ravens Roster Moves

Nov 18, 2009 at 11:04 AM

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the following player on Injured Reserve:

Haruki Nakamura (S, 5-10, 200, 2nd-year, Cincinnati) – Ankle

Nakamura's season ended with him ranking sixth on the team with seven tackles and a forced fumble on special teams. He also posted a solo stop from scrimmage.

Baltimore has also signed the following player:

Billy Cundiff (K, 6-1, 207, 5th-year, Drake)

The Ravens have also signed the following player to their active roster from their practice squad:

K.J. Gerard (S, 6-1, 192, Rookie, Northern Arizona)

**

Baltimore also signed the following player to their practice squad:

Marcus Paschal (DB, 6-0, 201, 2nd-year, Iowa)

