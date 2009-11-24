Press Release - Ravens Roster Moves

Nov 24, 2009 at 12:03 PM

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the following players on Injured Reserve:

Matt Lawrence (RB, 6-1, 209, 1st-year, Massachusetts) – Knee

Lawrence's season ended with him tied for fifth on the team with 16 tackles and a forced fumble on special teams. He also posted one reception for four yards and four rushing attempts, with a long of four from scrimmage.

Fabian Washington (CB, 5-11, 180, 5th-year, Nebraska) – Knee

**

Washington's season ended with him ranking seventh on the team with 41 tackles (33 solo) and tied for second on the team with eight passes defensed.

Baltimore has also signed the following players to the active roster:

Charles Ali (FB, 6-2, 255, 3rd-year, Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Cary Williams (CB, 6-1, 185, 1st-year, Washburn)

