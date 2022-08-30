Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

Aug 30, 2022 at 04:46 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves on Tuesday:

Waived the following players:

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.Exp.College
Badie, TylerRB5-8200RMissouri
Brown, AnthonyQB6-1228ROregon
Mack, IsaiahNT6-13113Chattanooga
Mason, BenFB/TE6-32581Michigan
McClain, ZakobyILB5-11225RAuburn
McCrary, NateRB6-02252Saginaw Valley State
Moon, JeremiahOLB6-5247RFlorida
Nichols, RayshadDT6-2305RStephen F. Austin
Poljan, TonyTE6-72601Virginia
Polk, MakaiWR6-3192RMississippi State
Vereen, DavidCB5-9186RNewberry
Victor, BinjimenWR6-41911Ohio State
Washington, Ar'DariusS5-81762Texas Christian
Webb, RaleighWR6-2213RThe Citadel
Wiley, ChuckOLB6-2270RTexas-San Antonio

Terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.Ex.College
Jefferson II, TonyS5-112159Oklahoma
McKenzie, KahlilG/Dt6-33453Tennessee
Means, StevenOLB6-32698Buffalo
Seymour, KevonDB6-01886Southern California
Sharpe, DavidT6-63465Florida
Urban, BrentDL6-73098Virginia
Worley, DarylCB6-12056West Virginia

Waived (injured) the following players:

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.Exp.College
Bridges, ShemarWR6-4208RFort Valley State
Crawford, AaronDT6-13193North Carolina
Hayes, DaelinOLB6-42572Notre Dame

Related Content

news

Chris Janson To Headline Ravens Countdown To Kickoff At Power Plant Live!

Free Watch Party Concludes Kickoff Week Events

news

Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' For Final Preseason Game vs. Washington

news

Press Release: Ravens Announce 2022 Ravens Foundation Scholarship Recipients

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens, Constellation Announce New Sustainability Partnership

Baltimore-based Constellation to serve as Ravens' Official Clean Energy Provider and presenting sponsor of 2022 Training Camp

news

Press Release: Ravens Provide $100,000 In Play 60 Grants

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 22nd Annual Honor Rows Program

news

Rod Woodson Joins Ravens Gameday Radio Team

Rod Woodson joins 'Voice of the Ravens' Gerry Sandusky on the radio for all games during the 2022 season.

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Team Up With the Maryland Food Bank to Distribute Food to Neighbors in Need

news

Press Release: Fans Can Still Obtain Free Passes to Attend July 30 M&T Bank Stadium Practice

news

Press Release: Ravens Announce Inaugural Class Of Ozzie Newsome Scholarship Recipients

news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising