Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves on Tuesday:
Waived the following players:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Badie, Tyler
|RB
|5-8
|200
|R
|Missouri
|Brown, Anthony
|QB
|6-1
|228
|R
|Oregon
|Mack, Isaiah
|NT
|6-1
|311
|3
|Chattanooga
|Mason, Ben
|FB/TE
|6-3
|258
|1
|Michigan
|McClain, Zakoby
|ILB
|5-11
|225
|R
|Auburn
|McCrary, Nate
|RB
|6-0
|225
|2
|Saginaw Valley State
|Moon, Jeremiah
|OLB
|6-5
|247
|R
|Florida
|Nichols, Rayshad
|DT
|6-2
|305
|R
|Stephen F. Austin
|Poljan, Tony
|TE
|6-7
|260
|1
|Virginia
|Polk, Makai
|WR
|6-3
|192
|R
|Mississippi State
|Vereen, David
|CB
|5-9
|186
|R
|Newberry
|Victor, Binjimen
|WR
|6-4
|191
|1
|Ohio State
|Washington, Ar'Darius
|S
|5-8
|176
|2
|Texas Christian
|Webb, Raleigh
|WR
|6-2
|213
|R
|The Citadel
|Wiley, Chuck
|OLB
|6-2
|270
|R
|Texas-San Antonio
Terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Ex.
|College
|Jefferson II, Tony
|S
|5-11
|215
|9
|Oklahoma
|McKenzie, Kahlil
|G/Dt
|6-3
|345
|3
|Tennessee
|Means, Steven
|OLB
|6-3
|269
|8
|Buffalo
|Seymour, Kevon
|DB
|6-0
|188
|6
|Southern California
|Sharpe, David
|T
|6-6
|346
|5
|Florida
|Urban, Brent
|DL
|6-7
|309
|8
|Virginia
|Worley, Daryl
|CB
|6-1
|205
|6
|West Virginia
Waived (injured) the following players:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Bridges, Shemar
|WR
|6-4
|208
|R
|Fort Valley State
|Crawford, Aaron
|DT
|6-1
|319
|3
|North Carolina
|Hayes, Daelin
|OLB
|6-4
|257
|2
|Notre Dame