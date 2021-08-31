Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

Aug 31, 2021 at 04:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves on Tuesday:

Waived the following players:

Table inside Article
Player Position Height Weight Experience College
Ealy, Adrian T 6-6 321 R Oklahoma
Mason, Ben FB/TE 6-3 256 R Michigan
McCrary, Nate RB 6-0 213 R Saginaw Valley State
McSorley, Trace QB 6-0 202 3 Penn State
Moore, Jaylon WR 5-11 191 1 Tennessee-Martin
Poljan, Tony TE 6-7 251 R Virginia
Sarell, Foster T 6-6 322 R Stanford
Swann, Jovan DT 6-2 291 R Indiana
Verity, Jake K 6-2 197 R East Carolina
Victor, Binjimen WR 6-4 199 1 Ohio State
Warrior, Nigel DB 6-1 197 1 Tennessee

Terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:

Table inside Article
Player Position Height Weight Experience College
Ellis, Justin DT 6-2 350 8 Louisiana Tech
Levine Sr., Anthony DB/LB 5-11 207 10 Tennessee State
McPhee, Pernell OLB 6-3 269 11 Mississippi State
Smith, Chris OLB 6-1 266 8 Arkansas
Tomlinson, Eric TE 6-6 263 5 UTEP

Waived (injured) the following players:

Table inside Article
Player Position Height Weight Experience College
Alaka, Otaro ILB 6-3 239 3 Texas A&M
Cain, Deon WR 6-2 202 3 Clemson
Crawford, Aaron DT 6-1 315 2 North Carolina

Placed the following player on Reserve/Non-Football Injury:

Table inside Article
Player Position Height Weight Experience College
James, Ja'Wuan T 6-6 312 7 Tennessee

Traded the following player to the New York Giants:

Table inside Article
Player Position Height Weight Experience College
Bredeson, Ben G 6-5 315 2 Michigan

Related Content

news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fairs

news

Ravens Hosting Three Job Fairs for Game Day Employees

The Ravens and Aramark are looking for candidates who want to provide the best level of service to our fans.
news

Garth Brooks Cancels M&T Bank Stadium Concert

With a new wave of Covid-19 spreading, the tour is cancelling and refunding approximately 350,000 tickets in the next five cities. 
news

Ravens Wednesday Training Camp Transcripts

news

Ravens Announce Mask Policy at M&T Bank Stadium

All ticketed fans will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times when in an indoor area of M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Ravens Announce Preseason Broadcast Team Featuring Rod Woodson and Mike Nolan

Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson and former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Nolan will join Gerry Sandusky and Evan Washburn for all three Ravens 2021 preseason games.
news

Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

news

Press Release: All Time Low to Headline Ravens Countdown To Kickoff Watch Party

news

Press Release: Ravens Provide $100,000 in PLAY 60 Grants

news

Ravens Release Additional Single-Game Tickets for 2021 Season

Lower Level and Club Level tickets are limited in availability. A limited number of Personal Seat Licenses are also available.
news

Press Release: Ravens Agree To Terms With OLB Justin Houston

Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising