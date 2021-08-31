Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves on Tuesday:
Waived the following players:
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Experience
|College
|Ealy, Adrian
|T
|6-6
|321
|R
|Oklahoma
|Mason, Ben
|FB/TE
|6-3
|256
|R
|Michigan
|McCrary, Nate
|RB
|6-0
|213
|R
|Saginaw Valley State
|McSorley, Trace
|QB
|6-0
|202
|3
|Penn State
|Moore, Jaylon
|WR
|5-11
|191
|1
|Tennessee-Martin
|Poljan, Tony
|TE
|6-7
|251
|R
|Virginia
|Sarell, Foster
|T
|6-6
|322
|R
|Stanford
|Swann, Jovan
|DT
|6-2
|291
|R
|Indiana
|Verity, Jake
|K
|6-2
|197
|R
|East Carolina
|Victor, Binjimen
|WR
|6-4
|199
|1
|Ohio State
|Warrior, Nigel
|DB
|6-1
|197
|1
|Tennessee
Terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Experience
|College
|Ellis, Justin
|DT
|6-2
|350
|8
|Louisiana Tech
|Levine Sr., Anthony
|DB/LB
|5-11
|207
|10
|Tennessee State
|McPhee, Pernell
|OLB
|6-3
|269
|11
|Mississippi State
|Smith, Chris
|OLB
|6-1
|266
|8
|Arkansas
|Tomlinson, Eric
|TE
|6-6
|263
|5
|UTEP
Waived (injured) the following players:
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Experience
|College
|Alaka, Otaro
|ILB
|6-3
|239
|3
|Texas A&M
|Cain, Deon
|WR
|6-2
|202
|3
|Clemson
|Crawford, Aaron
|DT
|6-1
|315
|2
|North Carolina
Placed the following player on Reserve/Non-Football Injury:
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Experience
|College
|James, Ja'Wuan
|T
|6-6
|312
|7
|Tennessee
Traded the following player to the New York Giants:
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Experience
|College
|Bredeson, Ben
|G
|6-5
|315
|2
|Michigan