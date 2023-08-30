Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

Aug 29, 2023 at 08:39 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves on Tuesday: 

Waived the following players:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Black, Tarik WR 6-3 217 1 Texas
Brown, Anthony QB 6-1 223 1 Oregon
Doss, TyKeem G 6-5 380 R Southern Mississippi
Hayes, Tae CB 5-9 188 3 Appalachian State
Kelly, Kyu CB 6-0 192 R Stanford
Lucien, Jeremy CB 6-1 197 R Vanderbilt
Manning, Tashawn G 6-3 340 R Kentucky
Mason, Ben FB/TE 6-3 265 1 Michigan
Moon, Jeremiah OLB 6-5 250 1 Florida
Nichols, Rayshad DT 6-2 305 1 Stephen F. Austin
Proche II, James WR 5-11 191 4 Southern Methodist
Ross, Josh ILB 6-0 229 2 Michigan
Ryan, Sean WR 6-3 200 R Rutgers
Thomas, Jaylon OL 6-3 311 R Southern Methodist
Vokolek, Travis TE 6-6 260 R Nebraska
Welch, Kristian LB 6-3 240 4 Iowa
Wright, Owen RB 5-9 217 R Monmouth

Terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Blackson, Angelo DT 6-4 305 9 Auburn
Gordon III, Melvin RB 6-1 215 9 Wisconsin
Johnson, Josh QB 6-3 214 9 San Diego
Mustipher, Sam C 6-2 332 4 Notre Dame
Seymour, Kevon CB 6-0 188 6 USC
Sharpe, David T 6-6 346 5 Florida
Treadwell, Laquon WR 6-2 215 8 Mississippi
Urban, Brent DE 6-7 309 10 Virginia
Worley, Daryl CB 6-1 210 8 West Virginia

Placed the following players on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Bowser, Tyus OLB 6-3 250 7 Houston
Moore, Nick LS 6-2 260 3 Georgia
Vorhees, Andrew G 6-6 310 R USC

