Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves on Tuesday:
Waived the following players:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Black, Tarik
|WR
|6-3
|217
|1
|Texas
|Brown, Anthony
|QB
|6-1
|223
|1
|Oregon
|Doss, TyKeem
|G
|6-5
|380
|R
|Southern Mississippi
|Hayes, Tae
|CB
|5-9
|188
|3
|Appalachian State
|Kelly, Kyu
|CB
|6-0
|192
|R
|Stanford
|Lucien, Jeremy
|CB
|6-1
|197
|R
|Vanderbilt
|Manning, Tashawn
|G
|6-3
|340
|R
|Kentucky
|Mason, Ben
|FB/TE
|6-3
|265
|1
|Michigan
|Moon, Jeremiah
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|1
|Florida
|Nichols, Rayshad
|DT
|6-2
|305
|1
|Stephen F. Austin
|Proche II, James
|WR
|5-11
|191
|4
|Southern Methodist
|Ross, Josh
|ILB
|6-0
|229
|2
|Michigan
|Ryan, Sean
|WR
|6-3
|200
|R
|Rutgers
|Thomas, Jaylon
|OL
|6-3
|311
|R
|Southern Methodist
|Vokolek, Travis
|TE
|6-6
|260
|R
|Nebraska
|Welch, Kristian
|LB
|6-3
|240
|4
|Iowa
|Wright, Owen
|RB
|5-9
|217
|R
|Monmouth
Terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Blackson, Angelo
|DT
|6-4
|305
|9
|Auburn
|Gordon III, Melvin
|RB
|6-1
|215
|9
|Wisconsin
|Johnson, Josh
|QB
|6-3
|214
|9
|San Diego
|Mustipher, Sam
|C
|6-2
|332
|4
|Notre Dame
|Seymour, Kevon
|CB
|6-0
|188
|6
|USC
|Sharpe, David
|T
|6-6
|346
|5
|Florida
|Treadwell, Laquon
|WR
|6-2
|215
|8
|Mississippi
|Urban, Brent
|DE
|6-7
|309
|10
|Virginia
|Worley, Daryl
|CB
|6-1
|210
|8
|West Virginia
Placed the following players on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Bowser, Tyus
|OLB
|6-3
|250
|7
|Houston
|Moore, Nick
|LS
|6-2
|260
|3
|Georgia
|Vorhees, Andrew
|G
|6-6
|310
|R
|USC