Press Release: Ravens-Seahawks Gameday Information

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 9 game, presented by Safeway, at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff).

Annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive

In partnership with Safeway and the Maryland Food Bank (MFB), Sunday features the 28th Annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive. Prior to kickoff (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.), MFB volunteers will collect monetary and non-perishable food donations outside all M&T Bank Stadium gate entrances. MFB will also be on RavensWalk collecting credit and debit card donations. The final poundage collected will be calculated and distributed through the food bank's statewide network of community partners. The Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive is also supported by Von Paris Moving & Storage, which will transport all collected items from the stadium to the MFB.

RavensWalk Entertainment

Prior to the game at 11:15 a.m., Ravens Legend Chris McAlister will participate in a fan Q&A on the RavensWalk Bud Light Stage. Additionally, the band Vertigo Red will perform starting at 10 a.m.

Player Introductions

The Ravens' starting offense will be introduced out of the tunnel. Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats no later than 12:40 p.m. to enjoy all pre-game festivities.

National Anthem & Flyover

Jami Saval will perform the national anthem, and there will be a flyover by four A-10 Warthog planes from the United States Air Force.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Chris McAlister is Sunday's Legend of the Game and will be introduced to the crowd just prior to kickoff. A 1999 first-round draft pick, McAlister played 10 seasons (1999-2008) in Baltimore and helped the team win Super Bowl XXXV in 2000. The three-time Pro Bowler produced the third-most interceptions (26) in franchise history, while also notching a Ravens' record 138 passes defensed in 135 games.

Honorary Captain

Major General Janeen L. Birckhead, commander of the Maryland National Guard, is Sunday's Honorary Captain of the Game. Birckhead is responsible for leading a force of over 6,300 soldiers, airmen and military department employees who are always ready, always there to serve the state and nation here at home or aboard.

Seats For Service

One family from TAPS, the national nonprofit organization providing care and resources for all those grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one, is this Sunday's Seats for Service recipient.

Halftime Performance

The popular Mutts Gone Nuts (aka Frisbee Dogs), which are based in Baltimore, will perform during halftime.

Ravens Pregame Live, Presented by Caesars Sportsbook

Hosts Torrey Smith – the former Raven and Super Bowl XLVII champion – Shelby Lasso and Garrett Downing return in 2023 to take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for a live hour-long pre-game show, beginning at 12 p.m. The preview show, which is filmed near Section 519 of the stadium, highlights key storylines and offers news, analysis and special guests. Sunday's featured guest is Chris McAlister.