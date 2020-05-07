Press Release: Ravens Sign Dobbins, Stone and Two Rookie Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens on Thursday signed 2020 draft picks RB J.K. Dobbins and S Geno Stone, in addition to rookie free agents G Evan Adams and DT Aaron Crawford, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

J.K. DOBBINS

Running Back – Ohio State

• J.K. Dobbins was selected by the Ravens in the second round (55th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft…Declared for the draft following his junior season at Ohio State

• Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner as the nation's college Offensive Player of the Year (2019)

• Posted 4,459 rushing yards and 38 TDs on 725 carries (6.2 avg.) in three seasons at Ohio State…Added 645 receiving yards and 5 TDs on 71 receptions

• Became the first Ohio State player to rush for 1,000 or more yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior

• Finished his career as the school's second-leading rusher of all time (Archie Griffin – 5,589 yards)

• Averaged 106.2 rushing yards per game and totaled 5,104 all-purpose yards throughout his career, with both ranking second in school history

• Averaged 6.2 yards per carry during his career (second best in school history), while his 43 total TDs are tied for fifth most (J.T. Barrett)

• Posted 19 100-yard rushing performances (Ohio State was 18-1 in those games)

• In 2019, earned first-team All-American accolades by the FWAA and first-team All-Big Ten honors after rushing for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs (both ranked third in the country)…Also posted 247 receiving yards on 23 receptions, adding 5 TDs

GENO STONE

Safety – Iowa

5-11, 207

• Geno Stone was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round (219th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft

• Totaled 126 tackles (80 solo), 4 TFL, 1 sack, 6 INTs, 4 FFs, 1 FR and 13 PD in 39 career games at Iowa

• Notched his first-career TD with a 24-yard INT return at Penn State in 2018

• Ranked second in the Big Ten and 16th nationally, sharing the team lead with 4 INTs in 2018

• During his career, named second-team All-Big Ten by coaches, second-team All-Big Ten by the AP and honorable mention All-Big Ten by media

• Started all 13 games at strong safety and produced 70 tackles (46 solo), 3 TFL and 1 sack for the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes defense (14.0 ppg)…Also recorded 1 INT, 3 FFs, 1 FR and 4 PD

EVAN ADAMS

Guard – Syracuse

6-5, 347

• Over his four-year Syracuse career (2016-19), Adams played in 45 games (33 starts) at guard

• Started all 12 games at LG as a senior in 2019 and blocked for an Orange offense that surpassed 500 total yards twice and 200 yards rushing three times

• In 2018, helped an offense that ranked 11th nationally in scoring (40.2 ppg) and set program records for points (523) and rushing TDs (38)...Was a key blocker for an offense that produced season-high figures in total offense (636 yards) and rushing yards (341) against Connecticut

AARON CRAWFORD

Defensive Tackle – North Carolina

6-1, 315

• Played in 42 games (35 starts) on the defensive line for the Tar Heels and collected 128 tackles (51 solo), 15.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 FF and 1 FR