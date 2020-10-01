Press Release: Ravens Sign Marlon Humphrey to Extension

Oct 01, 2020 at 09:18 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens on Thursday signed CB Marlon Humphrey to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2026 season.

"Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he's a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he's going to remain with us for seven seasons. 

"These are difficult deals to reach, and the credit goes to Pat Moriarty and Joel Segal for working together to get it done. We give a big congratulations to Marlon and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens." 

Baltimore's 2017 first-round draft pick (16th overall), Humphrey has played in 49 games (31 starts), racking up 150 tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

In 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Humphrey totaled 65 tackles, three interceptions and a team-leading 14 passes defensed. He also posted three fumble recoveries, two of which were returned for touchdowns (70 yards vs. NE & 18 yards at Sea.). With outstanding efforts from Humphrey, the Ravens' defense ranked No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Since 2017, Humphrey is one of two NFL defenders (New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore) to produce at least 40 passes defensed, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Through three games this season, Humphrey ties for the team lead in both interceptions (one, CB Marcus Peters) and passes defensed (four, DE Calais Campbell). He ranks fourth on the team with 14 total tackles, also tallying one forced fumble and a half-sack.

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens to Host 250 Family Members at M&T Bank Stadium

Player, Coach & Staff Families to Attend Monday Night Football Game
news

Baltimore Ravens and KABOOM! Work to End Playspace Inequity

Baltimore City Public Schools, Ravens Foundation and KABOOM! Work to End Playspace Inequity with a New Playground in Baltimore, Md.
news

2020 Ravens High School Coach of the Week

news

Press Release: Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction 

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award

Nominations Accepted Through Oct. 23
news

Press Release: Statement from Baltimore Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti

news

Ravens Gameday Tributes & Entertainment

news

Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

news

Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

news

Fans Can Purchase Cutouts of Themselves for M&T Bank Stadium

Be part of the Ravens Community of Fans, presented by M&T Bank, while fans cannot attend games at M&T Bank Stadium. All proceeds benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
news

Ravens Partner with Xenith to Donate Helmets to Baltimore-Area High Schools

Over 100 High School Football Players Receive Top-Performing Xenith Helmets

Advertising