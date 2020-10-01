Press Release: Ravens Sign Marlon Humphrey to Extension

The Baltimore Ravens on Thursday signed CB Marlon Humphrey to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2026 season.

"Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he's a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he's going to remain with us for seven seasons.

"These are difficult deals to reach, and the credit goes to Pat Moriarty and Joel Segal for working together to get it done. We give a big congratulations to Marlon and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens."

Baltimore's 2017 first-round draft pick (16th overall), Humphrey has played in 49 games (31 starts), racking up 150 tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

In 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Humphrey totaled 65 tackles, three interceptions and a team-leading 14 passes defensed. He also posted three fumble recoveries, two of which were returned for touchdowns (70 yards vs. NE & 18 yards at Sea.). With outstanding efforts from Humphrey, the Ravens' defense ranked No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Since 2017, Humphrey is one of two NFL defenders (New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore) to produce at least 40 passes defensed, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.