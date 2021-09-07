Press Release: Ravens Sign TE Mark Andrews To Contract Extension

RAVENS AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH TE MARK ANDREWS
The Baltimore Ravens on Monday agreed to a four-year contract extension with Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews, keeping him under contract through the 2025 season.
"We are thrilled to announce a four-year contract extension with Mark Andrews on his birthday," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term. He's competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family – and happy birthday."
Here are several notes about the 6-5, 256-pound Andrews:
- Entering his fourth NFL season, Andrews, 26, has played in 45 career games, recording 156 receptions for 2,105 yards (13.5 avg.) and 20 touchdowns.
- A 2019 Pro Bowler, Andrews was originally a 2018 third-round draft pick (86th overall) by Baltimore.
- In 2020, Andrews recorded 58 receptions for 701 yards and seven receiving touchdowns for the NFL's seventh-best scoring offense (29.3 ppg). He became the first tight end in Ravens' history to produce multiple seasons (2019-20) with at least 700 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
- Since 2019, Andrews' 17 receiving touchdowns are the most among NFL tight ends and tie DK Metcalf (Seattle) for the league's eighth most overall. Andrews' 11 red zone touchdown receptions during this span are tied with Travis Kelce (Kansas City) for the most by an NFL tight end.
- En route to earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019, Andrews finished with team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10), helping Baltimore produce the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense (33.2 ppg). His 10 touchdown catches are a single-season franchise record by a tight end.
- In 2019, Andrews' 10 receiving touchdowns tied (Cooper Kupp; Los Angeles Rams) for second in the NFL and ranked first among all tight ends.
- As a rookie in 2018, Andrews became the Ravens' record holder for most receptions (34) and receiving yards (552) in a season by a rookie tight end, passing Maxx Williams (32 for 268 in 2015). His 552 receiving yards in 2018 also ranked first among all NFL rookie tight ends.