Press Release: Ravens Sign TE Nick Boyle to Contract Extension 

The Baltimore Ravens on Friday signed TE Nick Boyle to a two-year contract extension, which keeps him under contract through the 2023 season.

"Nick is a Raven, exactly the type of player deserving of this third contract," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta stated. "Ask his teammates, ask his coaches – he's a backbone for this team. We are very happy for Nick and Kristina as we continue to build out our roster."

"I am extremely thankful to continue being a part of the Ravens," Boyle said. "My family has made this place our home the past five years, and we couldn't be happier to continue doing so. I truly love this organization and all it has done for me. I am working my hardest every day to get back on the field with my teammates."

A 2015 fifth-round draft pick by Baltimore, Boyle, 27, has played in 73 career games (50 starts), recording 120 receptions for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns. Since joining the Ravens in 2015, Boyle has helped the team establish the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack (141.7 ypg) as one of the league's premier blocking tight ends.

Through nine games in 2020, before being placed on Injured Reserve (knee), Boyle tied a career high with two touchdown receptions, while posting 113 yards on 14 catches. In 2019, he recorded career highs in receiving yards (321) and receptions (31), helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg) and setting several single-season franchise records, including total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521).