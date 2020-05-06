Press Release: Ravens Sign Three Draft Picks, Four Rookie Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday signed 2020 draft picks G Ben Bredeson, DT Justin Madubuike and WR James Proche, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced. The team also signed four rookie free agents – TE Jake Breeland, OLB John Daka, P Dom Maggio and LB Kristian Welch.

BEN BREDESON

Guard – Michigan

6-5, 315

• Ben Bredeson was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft

• A four-year letterman (2016-19) at Michigan, Bredeson played in 51 career games (46 starts) at LG for the Wolverines

• Twice voted a team captain by his teammates (2018-19)

• Earned first-team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and media in 2019

JUSTIN MADUBUIKE

Defensive Tackle – Texas A&M

6-2, 305

• Justin Madubuike was selected by the Ravens in the third round (71st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft…Was the first of four Ravens' picks (WR Devin Duvernay, LB Malik Harrison and G Tyre Phillips) in the round

• Finished his Aggies' career with 105 tackles (43 solo), 11 sacks (-67 yards), 5 PD, 5 FFs and 1 INT in 38 games (22 starts)

• As a junior in 2019, earned second-team All-SEC recognition and his second-consecutive team Defensive MVP Award after leading the team in TFL (11.5) and sacks (5.5)…Added a career-best 45 tackles (18 solo), 3 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF and 1 blocked kick

JAMES PROCHE

Wide Receiver – Southern Methodist

5-11, 201

• James Proche was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft

• Appeared in 50 games (41 starts) in his four-year career as a Mustang (2016-19), setting career school records for receptions (301), receiving yards (3,949), receiving TDs (39), all-purpose yards (4,996) and consecutive games with a receiving TD (12)

• In 2019, earned first-team All-AAC honors after starting all 13 games and registering an FBS-leading 111 receptions…Tallied a team-high 1,225 receiving yards (13th in FBS) and 15 TDs (fourth in FBS)

JAKE BREELAND

Tight End – Oregon

6-5, 252

• Finished fourth all time among Oregon TEs with 1,225 receiving yards and became just the eighth TE in school history to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards

• Finished with career totals of 74 receptions for 1,225 yards and 13 TDs…Secured a reception in 30 career games, including 24 grabs over 20 yards

• As a senior in 2019, led Pac-12 TEs with 6 receiving TDs, despite playing just six games…Was also one of only six FBS TEs to have 2 receiving TDs in two different games

JOHN DAKA

Outside Linebacker – James Madison

6-2, 224

• During his four-year career for the Dukes, played in 51 games (24 starts) and recorded 137 tackles (67 solo), 47.5 TFL, 27.5 sacks, 4 PD, 6 FFs, 1 FR and blocked 1 FG

• Registered 67 tackles (33 solo), 28 TFL, 16.5 sacks, 3 PD, 4 FFs and 1 FR in his 2019 senior campaign…Set the JMU single-season record for sacks (16.5), leading the FCS in sacks and TFLs (28)

• Started all 16 games as a senior DE, earning FCS first-team All-American honors…Also earned FCS National Defensive Player of the Week and CAA Defensive Player of the Week honors with his 9 tackles (6 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks and 1 FF vs. Villanova

DOM MAGGIO

Punter – Wake Forest

6-1, 192

• Appeared in 52 career games at Wake Forest, where he finished second in school history with 291 punts and 12,703 yards…Also recorded 101 career punts inside the 20 and had a career-long punt of 80 yards…Posted three games with a 50-plus punting average…Holds a school record with 40 games with a 40-plus punting average…Finished with a 43.7 career punting average, which ranks third in school and 11th in conference history

• Played in 13 games as a senior, recording 74 punts for 3,464 yards (46.8 avg. – second highest in school history)…Was named second-team All-ACC and nominated for the Ray Guy Award…Also held on PATs and FGAs…Led the conference with a career-high 30 punts inside the 20, while his punts (74) and average (46.8) each ranked second…Also posted an ACC-high 30 punts of 50-plus yards