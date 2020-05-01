Press Release: Ravens Sign Two Rookie Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens on Friday signed two rookie free agents, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

JEFF HECTOR

Cornerback – Redlands

6-0, 175

• Appeared in 20 career games (11 starts) over a two-year collegiate career at Redlands, where he totaled 47 tackles (31 solo), 1 TFL, 2 sacks, 8 INTs and 14 PD…Originally began his collegiate career at Los Angeles Southwest College

• Registered 35 tackles (27 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack and a Division III-high 8 INTs, including 3 INT-TDs, in his outstanding senior campaign…Added 2 FFs and 11 PD…Played a major role in sending the Bulldogs to the NCAA Championships for the ninth time in their Division III history…Led a stingy defense that finished second in Division III in turnover margin (+27), third in rushing defense (52.7 ypg) and 11th in total defense (254.1 ypg)

BRONSON RECHSTEINER

Fullback – Kennesaw State

5-10, 223

• Appeared in 48 games (11 starts) at Kennesaw State, recording 1,496 rushing yards and 9 TDs on 244 carries (6.1 avg.)…Also posted 12 receptions for 189 yards, en route to helping the Owls capture two Big South Conference championships (2017-18)

• Originally joined KSU as a LB his true freshman year (2016), recording 13 career tackles (11 solo), before moving to RB in his sophomore campaign (2017)