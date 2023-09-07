Press Release: Ravens-Texans Gameday Information

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans season-opening game, presented by M&T Bank, at M&T Bank Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff).

25-Year Stadium Anniversary & Celebration

Nearly 40 Ravens Legends will be in attendance to celebrate the 25th anniversary of M&T Bank Stadium's inaugural 1998 season. (The venue was originally named Ravens Stadium at Camden Yards.) Some of the players expected to participate in the festivities – both in pre-game and during halftime – include the following: Tony Banks, Peter Boulware, Marlon Brown, Earnest Byner, Todd Heap, Vonta Leach, Jamal Lewis, Jermaine Lewis, Chris McAlister, Michael McCrary, Edwin Mulitalo, Haloti Ngata, Jonathan Ogden, Dennis Pitta, Ray Rice, Marcus Robinson, Bart Scott, Torrey Smith, Matt Stover, Adalius Thomas, Keith Washington, Lardarius Webb and Anthony Wright.

RavensWalk Legends Q&A

Prior to the game, Ravens Legends Haloti Ngata (11:15 a.m.) and Todd Heap (11:45 a.m.) will partake in a fan Q&A on the RavensWalk Bud Light Stage.

Gate Giveaway

All fans in attendance will receive a Ravens flag upon arrival at the stadium.

Player Introductions

Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats no later than 12:40 p.m. to enjoy all pre-game activities. The Ravens' starting offense will be introduced out of the tunnel, with Ravens Legends forming a gauntlet for current players to run through.

National Anthem & Flyover

Parajita, a Top 8 finalist from Season 22 of NBC's "The Voice" and a Severna Park, Md., resident, will sing the national anthem. There will also be a flyover by four A-10s from the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard.

Ravens Legends of the Game

Former Ravens Marlon Brown and Dennis Pitta will serve as Legends of the Game. Brown and Pitta, who played significant roles in the famous "Snow Game" victory over Minnesota in 2013, will be introduced to the crowd just prior to kickoff. In a fan voting contest conducted this offseason, the Minnesota "Snow Game" was selected as the top/most memorable moment in M&T Bank Stadium history.

Halftime Celebration

Halftime will feature a special celebration of the 25th anniversary of the stadium. WBAL's "Voice of the Ravens" Gerry Sandusky will emcee the on-field event, which will feature nearly 40 Ravens Legends and showcase on the RavensVision boards some of the top moments in stadium history.

Honorary Captain

Longtime Ravens executive Kevin Byrne, who served as the organization's head of public and community relations for 24 years, will be celebrated as Sunday's honorary captain. This past June, Byrne was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with its prestigious Award of Excellence, saluting his distinguished public relations career that spanned 41 seasons with the Ravens/Cleveland Browns franchise.

Seats For Service Honorees

Six veterans from American Legion Post 2 are this Sunday's recipients of the Ravens' Seat for Service program. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and Post 2 is the oldest American Legion Post in Maryland and one of the original 44 dating back to 1919. Today, there are 12,500 Posts across the United States.

Ravens Pregame Live, Presented by Caesars Sportsbook

Hosts Torrey Smith – the former Raven and Super Bowl XLVII champion – Shelby Lasso and Garrett Downing return in 2023 to take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for a live hour-long pre-game show, beginning at 12 p.m. The preview show, which is filmed near Section 519 of the stadium, highlights key storylines and offers news, analysis and special guests. Sunday's featured guest is former Raven Bart Scott.