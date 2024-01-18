Press Release: Ravens-Texans Playoff Gameday Information

Below is a list of information for Saturday's Divisional Round playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, presented by M&T Bank, at M&T Bank Stadium (4:30 p.m. kickoff).

Gate Giveaway

Upon stadium entry, all fans will receive a special Ravens flag, presented by M&T Bank.

RavensWalk Band Performance and Legends Q&A

Prior to the game at 2:45 p.m., Ravens Legend and Super Bowl XLVII champion Jacoby Jones will participate in a fan Q&A on the RavensWalk Bud Light Stage. Ravens Legend and Ring of Honor member Peter Boulware will also take part in a fan Q&A at 3 p.m. Additionally, the popular band Mallow Hill will perform for fans beginning at 12:45 p.m.

Player Introductions

Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats no later than 4:10 p.m. to enjoy all pre-game festivities, which include the Ravens' starting defense being introduced out of the tunnel.

National Anthem & Flyover

Parijita Bastola, a Top 8 finalist from Season 22 of NBC's "The Voice" and a Severna Park, Md., resident, will sing the national anthem. There will also be a flyover by four A-10s from the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Jacoby Jones, a 2012 All-Pro and Pro Bowler, is Saturday's Legend of the Game. Jones is the Ravens' all-time leader in kickoff return average (30.1) and scored six total return touchdowns (five kickoff and one punt) while in Baltimore. Perhaps no player made more electrifying and game-changing plays than he did during the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII Championship run, which included his 70-yard "Mile High Miracle" touchdown catch in the Divisional Round at Denver.

Throughout the game, the Ravens will also recognize Ring of Honor members Peter Boulware, Jamal Lewis, Michael McCrary and Lenny Moore.

Honorary Captain

Baltimore Orioles legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. will serve as Saturday's honorary captain. A 19-time All-Star and two-time American League Most Valuable Player, the "Ironman" played in a Major League Baseball-record 2,632 consecutive games.

Halftime Performance

Jimmy Eat World, the popular American rock band and platinum recording artists, will perform from the Bud Light Touchdown Club during halftime. Their album Bleed American, featuring the hit song "The Middle," went platinum for selling over 1 million copies in 2001. The band's upcoming 2024 U.S. tour features a stop in Baltimore on March 20.

Seats for Service

Sgt. Patrick Kepp of the Montgomery County Police Department is Saturday's Seats for Service recipient. A longtime Ravens fan, Sgt. Kepp had his legs amputated after he was involved in a serious crash while trying to stop a reckless driver on I-270 in October.

Ravens Pregame Live, Presented by Caesars Sportsbook

Hosts Torrey Smith – the former Raven and Super Bowl XLVII champion – Shelby Lasso and Garrett Downing will take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for a live hour-long pre-game show, beginning at 3:30 p.m. The preview show, which is filmed near Section 519 of the stadium, highlights key storylines and offers news, analysis and special guests. Saturday's featured guests are Jacoby Jones and Jamal Lewis.