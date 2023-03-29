Press Release: Ravens to Host April 27 Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday the details of their annual Draft Party, coinciding with the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.

The ticketed event will take place at M&T Bank Stadium, where fans are invited to help celebrate the newest additions to the team. This year's NFL Draft is in Kansas City, Mo., and in recognition of the city's culinary fame, the Ravens' Draft Party will feature a variety of BBQ-themed food and activities including: free food truck tastings from local Baltimore BBQ institutions; celebrity Pitmaster Megan Day will be on hand to give fans grill tips and insight on how they do BBQ in Kansas City; and all fans will receive a custom Ravens ice mold giveaway.

General admission tickets are $30 and go on sale the week of April 3 at baltimoreravens.com and in the Ravens Mobile App.

In addition to the food-related features, fans will have the opportunity to take part in Q&A sessions with Ravens Legends and current players, enjoy field access to participate in NFL Combine-style drills and tour the recently renovated Ravens locker room. Ravens Cheerleaders, mascots and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will be on hand for a night full of giveaways, photos, autographs and more.

"The NFL Draft is a turning point in the calendar as fans begin their excitement for the new season ahead," Ravens director of brand strategy and advertising Josh Lukin stated. "Hosting a party to bring The Flock together, with enough BBQ to make fans feel like they could actually be at the draft in Kansas City, should make for a great night."

The event will take place in the Gate A plaza, on the field and throughout the lower-level concourse of M&T Bank Stadium. Additional food and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Free parking will be available in Lot B/C.

Retail Outlet Sale

Additionally, during draft weekend, the organization will bring back its annual retail outlet sale, offering fans an opportunity to shop for merchandise not normally available, along with items at discounted prices.

The Ravens Team store at M&T Bank Stadium will be open Saturday, April 29 (South Concourse between sections 126 and 132) from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Fans can take advantage of 30-60% off Ravens merchandise from Nike, New Era, 47 Brand and more.

Player-worn jerseys, helmets and apparel will also be available. Fans should park in Lot D, which opens at 7 a.m., and admittance to the sale is available at the SW Suite Entrance. All purchases must be made via credit card.