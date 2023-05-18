Press Release: Ravens To Host Commanders For Joint Practices

The Baltimore Ravens will host joint practices with the Washington Commanders during training camp from Aug. 15-16 (Tuesday-Wednesday). These practices will take place at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills and lead up to the teams' second preseason game on Monday, Aug. 21, at FedExField.
This marks the fourth time the Ravens have hosted joint practices at the Under Armour Performance Center, having previously done so with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Los Angeles Rams (2018) and San Francisco 49ers (2014).