Press Release: Ravens To Host Commanders For Joint Practices

May 18, 2023 at 12:58 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will host joint practices with the Washington Commanders during training camp from Aug. 15-16 (Tuesday-Wednesday). These practices will take place at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills and lead up to the teams' second preseason game on Monday, Aug. 21, at FedExField.

This marks the fourth time the Ravens have hosted joint practices at the Under Armour Performance Center, having previously done so with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Los Angeles Rams (2018) and San Francisco 49ers (2014).

Related Content

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 2023 Schedule

Ravens Scheduled to Play Four Regular Season Primetime Games, Including One on Christmas Night; Baltimore Begins Season with Four of First Six Games Away from M&T Bank Stadium,Including Three at Divisional Opponents and One in London

news

Press Release: Ravens to Face Titans at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

2023 Week 6 Game to be Played on Oct. 15

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 2023 Rookies

news

Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms with QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season, executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta announced Thursday.

news

M&T Bank, Ravens Extend Partnership Through 2037 Season

M&T Bank and the Ravens have reached a 10-year extension agreement, including naming rights and continued focus on community engagement.

news

Press Release: Ravens to Host May 19 Family Movie Night at M&T Bank Stadium

Fans Can Bring Their Own "Super Dogs" to Watch DC League of Super-Pets on RavensVision Boards

news

Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr., executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Sunday.

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Host Eighth Annual L.I.F.T. Conference

news

Press Release: Ravens to Host April 27 Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium

Event to Feature BBQ-themed Elements as NFL Draft Kicks Off in Kansas City

news

Press Release: Ravens Trade Chuck Clark to NY Jets

news

Press Release: Ravens Release Calais Campbell

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising