Press Release: Ravens To Host Family Movie Night, Presented By T. Rowe Price

May 11, 2022 at 01:07 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens' will hold their annual Family Movie Night, presented by T. Rowe Price, at M&T Bank Stadium on Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to watch "Sing 2" on the RavensVision HD screens while participating in other games and activities. Tickets for the event are $10 for guests age 3 and older and are on sale now at baltimoreravens.com/movienight.

Before the movie, activities will include self-guided locker room tours, face-painting, inflatable bounce houses and games on the field. Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens will also be onsite.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7 p.m. Parking is free for all guests in Lots B/C starting at 4:30 p.m.

Attendees will receive a custom Poe pop-it keychain as they enter the gates. Concession stands and the Ravens Team Store will also be open during the event.

Field seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will also be available in the stadium's lower bowl.

*Who:  *Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Poe and Marching Ravens

*What: *Ravens Family Movie Night – Featuring "Sing 2"

When:Friday, June 10

4:30 p.m. (parking lots open)

5:30 p.m. (gates open)

7 p.m. (movie begins)

Where: M&T Bank Stadium

Related Content

news

Ravens and M&T Bank Name Finalists for Teachers Program

Shayla Proctor of Deep Run Elementary School is the grand prize winner for their ninth-annual Touchdown for Teachers program.

news

Arsenal-Everton Will Play at M&T Bank Stadium This Summer

The Ravens announced today that they will host The Charm City Match, a pre-season match between English Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Everton, at M&T Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. on July 16.

news

Baltimore Ravens Expand Partnership with Advance Business Systems

Advance will gain exclusive suite level naming rights at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Ravens Announce 17-Member Undrafted Rookie Class

The Ravens have six wide receivers among the 17 undrafted rookies they're bringing into Baltimore.

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens to Host 'A Championship Celebration'

news

Press Release: Ravens Foundation Accepting Applications for Play 60 Grant

For the 16th-consecutive year, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. is executing the Ravens PLAY 60 Grant.

news

Ravens Executive Bob Eller Retiring After 35 Years With Franchise

Bob Eller, the Baltimore Ravens' senior vice president of operations, has announced that he will retire on June 1. Eller has spent 38 years in the NFL, including 35 with the Browns/Ravens franchise.

news

Ravens, Socios Honor Local Firehouses To Kick Off New Partnership

The Ravens announced a new partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

news

Ravens Announce Draft Party and Outlet Sale

For the first time since 2019, the Baltimore Ravens will host a Draft Party celebrating the first day of the NFL Draft from M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Press Release: BALTIMORE COUNTY BREAKS GROUND ON DESTINATION PLAYGROUND IN OWINGS MILLS

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising