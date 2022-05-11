Press Release: Ravens To Host Family Movie Night, Presented By T. Rowe Price

The Baltimore Ravens' will hold their annual Family Movie Night, presented by T. Rowe Price, at M&T Bank Stadium on Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to watch "Sing 2" on the RavensVision HD screens while participating in other games and activities. Tickets for the event are $10 for guests age 3 and older and are on sale now at baltimoreravens.com/movienight.

Before the movie, activities will include self-guided locker room tours, face-painting, inflatable bounce houses and games on the field. Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens will also be onsite.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7 p.m. Parking is free for all guests in Lots B/C starting at 4:30 p.m.

Attendees will receive a custom Poe pop-it keychain as they enter the gates. Concession stands and the Ravens Team Store will also be open during the event.

Field seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will also be available in the stadium's lower bowl.

*Who: *Ravens Players, Cheerleaders, Poe and Marching Ravens

*What: *Ravens Family Movie Night – Featuring "Sing 2"

When:Friday, June 10

4:30 p.m. (parking lots open)

5:30 p.m. (gates open)

7 p.m. (movie begins)