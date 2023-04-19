Press Release: Ravens to Host May 19 Family Movie Night at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will host their annual Family Movie Night, presented by T. Rowe Price, at M&T Bank Stadium on Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m., with the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees will be able to watch DC League of Super-Pets on the RavensVision HD screens while participating in other games and activities.

Tickets for the event are $10 for guests ages 3 and older and are on sale now at baltimoreravens.com/movienight.

New this year, fans can claim a ticket to bring their dog to the event. Fans will need to purchase a $10 "dog ticket," which will grant access to the event for one guest and one dog.

Dog tickets are limited and provide fans access to a special dog-friendly area of the stadium, in addition to a free giveaway for the dog. Please note that dogs will not be permitted on the field.

Additional event activities available before the movie begins include self-guided locker room tours, face-painting, inflatable bounce houses and interactive games on the concourse. Ravens Cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens will also be onsite.

Attendees will receive a wearable Ravens cape as they enter the gates. Concession stands and the Ravens Team Store will also be open.

Field seating for families is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will also be available in the stadium's lower bowl.