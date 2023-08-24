Press Release: Ravens to Induct Terrell Suggs Into Ring of Honor

Baltimore Ravens Legend OLB Terrell Suggs will be inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers, during halftime of the Oct. 22 game vs. the Detroit Lions.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Suggs played 16 seasons (2003-18) for Baltimore, producing franchise records in sacks (132.5) and forced fumbles (37).

Seeing action in 229 regular season games and 18 postseason contests as a Raven, Suggs was a member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl XLVII-winning team. Tabbed by Ozzie Newsome as a 2003 first-round draft pick (10th overall), Suggs also registered 941 tackles as a Raven, ranking second only behind LB Ray Lewis (2,643).

Following his time in Charm City, Suggs played one more season (2019), splitting time with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. With the Chiefs, he captured his second-career Super Bowl title.

During his 17-year NFL career, Suggs tallied 139 sacks, which rank eighth most in league history. He also posted 12.5 sacks in the playoffs, producing a mark that ranks fourth in all-time postseason history.

Stated Newsome (the Ravens' former general manager and current executive vice president) to Suggs in a video announcing the Ring of Honor induction:

"You were a prime example of what it means to 'Play Like a Raven.' For 16 seasons, it was a joy watching you perform in the purple and black. Through your leadership, dedication and dominance, you helped elevate our standard."

Ring of Honor, Presented by Meritage Jewelers

The Ravens' Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers, salutes special inductees at M&T Bank Stadium with banners. Each member is recognized for his extraordinary contributions to the NFL, the Ravens and the Baltimore community. Below is the list of previous honorees and their respective induction years:

2022 – G Marshal Yanda

2021 – DT Haloti Ngata

2019 – HC Brian Billick

2015 – S Ed Reed

2014 – TE Todd Heap

2013 – LB Ray Lewis

2012 – RB Jamal Lewis

2011 – K Matt Stover

2008 – T Jonathan Ogden

2006 – LB Peter Boulware

2004 – DE Michael McCrary

2003 – Owner Art Modell

2002 – Eight Baltimore Colts (All Pro Football Hall of Famers)

o QB Johnny Unitas, WR Raymond Berry, RB Lenny Moore, DT Art Donovan, DE Gino Marchetti, TE John Mackey, T Jim Parker & LB Ted Hendricks