Press Release: Ravens to Outfit Local Youth Football Programs

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants to 32 total youth football teams from four nonprofit programs throughout the state of Maryland. In continuing their commitment to enhance the quality of area youth football, the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour will provide grants for new football apparel to over 600 local youth athletes that represent outstanding programs and make a positive impact on their respective communities. The selected programs serve diverse populations in three counties – Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Carroll – and in Baltimore City.

Now in its eighth year, the grant serves as a pipeline between the Ravens and youth football programs to help promote, improve and facilitate the healthy development of children in the community. Each recipient will utilize its grant to purchase Under Armour packages that may include jerseys and cleats. For the first time, all players from the programs receiving grants will be invited to a Ravens Training Camp Practice to watch the team before they receive their new apparel at the Under Armour Performance Center.